The cyclone Biparjoy has moved northeastwards and has weakened into a cyclonic storm and will become a depression by the evening over south Rajasthan

Image used for representational purpose.

Listen to this article Cyclone Biparjoy lashes Gujarat coast, weakens into cyclonic storm: Report x 00:00

Officials on Friday said that the intensity of cyclone Biparjoy which lashed Saurashtra-Kutch region has reduced from 'very severe' to 'severe' category hours after making landfall in coastal areas of Gujarat, PTI reported.

The cyclone has moved northeastwards and has weakened into a cyclonic storm and will become a depression by the evening over south Rajasthan, the official told news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biparjoy (meaning disaster or calamity in Bengali) unleashed destructive wind speeds of up to 140 kmph and incessant rains as trees and electricity poles were uprooted, while seawater entered villages located in low-lying areas.

A cattle-rearer duo of father and son died while trying to save their goats stuck in a flooded ravine in Bhavnagar district on Thursday. Howling winds yanked hundreds of trees, damaged communication towers, toppled electricity poles, flung solid objects, and raised dusty squalls that virtually resulted in zero visibility in some areas.

Many areas plunged into darkness due to power cuts. Strong winds broke electric wires and poles, causing a power outage in 45 villages of Maliya tehsil, the official said. A relief and rescue operation was underway with multiple teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response

Force (SDRF) deployed in the affected districts, officials said. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the situation and the rescue and relief operation at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar. The landfall process of the 'very severe cyclonic storm' commenced at around 6:30 pm along the coast of Saurashtra-Kutch, and was completed after midnight, the official said.

The eye of the cyclone, which was churning across the Arabian Sea for more than 10 days, was located around 20 km southwest of Jakhau port, 120 km northwest of Devbhumi Dwarka and 50 km west-southwest of Naliya. Landfall indicates a cyclonic storm moving over land after being over water.

While approaching the Gujarat coast, the cyclone moved with a speed of 13 kmph. During the landfall, the wind speed was 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph, the IMD said.

The state government said it has deployed 631 medical teams and 504 ambulances in the eight affected districts. The state administration said that till Thursday evening it shifted more than 94,000 persons living in the eight coastal districts to temporary shelters.

Apart from teams of NDRF and SDRF, Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Border Security Force (BSF) have been roped in for relief and rescue operations, officials said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Patel over the phone on Thursday night and enquired about the situation in the state following the landfall.

Among other things, the PM sought to know the steps taken by the state administration for the safety of wild animals, especially the lions in the Gir forest.

"PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with me and took all the details about the current situation of Gujarat following the landfall of cyclone Biparjoy. He also enquired about the steps taken by the government for the safety of all wild animals, including the lions of Gir Forest," Patel tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)