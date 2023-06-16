Cyclone Biparjoy: Father-son duo die while trying to save livestock from flashflood in Gujarat

Amid the rainfall due to cyclone Biaparjoy in Gujarat, "due to the sudden inflow of water, a herd of goats got stuck in the ravine. To save the animals, 55-year-old Ramji Parmar and his son Rakesh Parmar (22) entered the ravine. However, they got swept away in the waters"

Several parts of Gujarat including Bhavnagar received considerable rain on Thursday as the cyclone made landfall in Kutch district. Pic/PTI

Authorities in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Thursday said that a cattle-rearer duo of father and son died while trying to save their goats stuck in a flooded ravine as cyclone Biparjoy brought heavy rains to several parts of Gujarat, PTI reported.

Several parts of Gujarat including Bhavnagar received considerable rain on Thursday as the cyclone made landfall in Kutch district.

Following a spell of rain since morning, water started flowing in a ravine passing through Bhandar village near Sihor town, said Mamlatdar (revenue official) S N Vala.

No cyclone-related death was reported otherwise in the state, officials told PTI.

In Kutch district, which was the worst-affected region, there were no reports of deaths, said collector Amit Arora.

"Thanks to the mass evacuation we had carried out in advance, no one has died in Kutch so far due to any incident linked to the cyclone. Some trees and electric poles were uprooted due to winds blowing at a speed of nearly 80 kilometers per hour," he said.

At least three people were injured in incidents of tree fall in Gujarat’s Devbhoomi Dwarka district as cyclone Biparjoy made landfall with destructive wind speed and incessant rains on Kutch coast on Thursday evening, officials said.

Many trees and electricity poles were uprooted near Jakhau and Mandvi towns in Kutch district while tin sheets used in house construction were blown away. Until 7 pm, there had been no report of death, said Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi. The landfall process of the cyclone started at 4.30 pm and will be completely by midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Dwarka, Okha, Naliya, Bhuj, Porbandar and Kandla along Gujarat coasts received heavy rainfall since Thursday morning. The coastal area witnessed strong winds of up to 50 kmph, the IMD said. “#IAF assets in Op readiness for relief and rescue operations that would follow the landfall of #Cyclonebiparjoy. IAF is committed to assist fellow citizens to tackle contingencies that arise due to the cyclone,” the IAF tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)