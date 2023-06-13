Cyclone Biparjoy: More trains to be affected, says Western Railway

69 trains have been cancelled, 32 trains have been short-terminated while 26 trains will be short-originated as a precautionary measure, in view of safety of passengers and train operations with respect to onset of cyclone Biparjoy, the Western Railway said in a statement

Considering the alert for cyclone 'Biparjoy' over Gujarat, the Western Railway (WR) on Tuesday said that it has further decided to partially cancel the operation of few more trains as a precautionary measure in the cyclone prone areas over Western Railway.

In an official statement on Tuesday, the Western Railway said, "In addition, various safety and security precautions are also being taken by Western Railway for train passengers of these prone areas under the jurisdiction of WR. Refund will be admissible as per extant rules."

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, now three more trains have been short-terminated, one train short originated while one train has been restored to run upto destination. With this, 69 trains have been cancelled, 32 trains have been short-terminated while 26 trains will be short-originated as a precautionary measure, in view of safety of passengers and train operations with respect to onset of cyclone Biparjoy.

Short Termination of Trains:

1. Train No. 09452 Bhagalpur - Gandhidham Special journey commenced on 12th June 2023 will be short terminated at Dhrangadhra and will remain partially cancelled between Dhrangadhra and Gandhidham.

2. Train No. 12938 Howrah - Gandhidham Garbha Express journey commenced on 12th June 2023 will be short terminated at Dhrangadhra and will remain partially cancelled between Dhrangadhra and Gandhidham.

3. Train No. 12994 Puri - Gandhidham Express, journey commenced on 12th June 2023 will be short terminated at Ahmedabad and will remain partially cancelled between Ahmedabad and Gandhidham.

4. Train No. 12476 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Hapa Sarvodaya Express journey commencing on 12th June 2023 which was earlier notified to run upto Rajkot, will now run up to Hapa

Short Origination of Trains:



1. Train No. 22973 Gandhidham – Puri Superfast Express, journey commenced on 14th June 2023 will short originate from Ahmedabad and remain partially cancelled between Gandhidham and Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway had on Monday said that five trains from Mumbai to Gujarat have been cancelled as a precautionary measure. "Train operations will remain suspended for the next 2-3 days at Veraval, Porbandar, Okha, Dwarka, Gandhidham and Bhuj," Ashok Kumar Mishra, General Manager.