Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai, Ratan Tata’s stepmom attends

Family members, several biggies bid farewell to former Tata Group chairman who died in a car crash

Simone Tata, stepmother of industrialist Ratan Tata, arrives in a wheelchair for Cyrus Mistry’s funeral at Worli crematorium, on Tuesday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Family and friends from far and wide headed to Worli crematorium on Tuesday morning to pay their last respects to Cyrus Mistry. HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh and politicians Supriya Sule and Milind Deora were among the prominent personalities that attended the funeral, while Simone Tata, stepmother of industrialist Ratan Tata, came in a wheelchair to mark her presence.

Most of the shell-shocked visitors maintained their composure as they got down from their vehicles and walked inside the electric cremation facility. A growing number of Mumbai’s Parsis are preferring this funeral method for their departed loved ones over consigning their bodies to the traditional Tower of Silence. Mistry, known for his calm demeanour despite holding high-profile positions, was 54.

Deepak Parekh, HDFC chairman. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

Among the prominent personalities that were seen at the funeral were NCP Lok Sabha member and Mistry’s friend Supriya Sule, former Union minister and Congress leader Milind Deora, Mahanaryaman Scindia, son of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, industrialist Anil Ambani and Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani, film producer and entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala, HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh, a well-known architect Hafeez Contractor.

Simone Tata, a Tata family member and stepmother of noted industrialist Ratan Tata, arrived in a wheelchair at the crematorium. Apart from Mistry’s family members, many of his Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group employees attended the funeral. Several people flew from abroad to bid farewell to Mistry.

While most of the visitors chose to remain mum, Supriya Sule spoke to the media briefly. “Mistry was a soft-spoken person. He was a wonderful friend and will live on in our hearts forever. In Parliament and even otherwise we frequently address and appeal to road safety issues. I urge everyone to use seat belts and not take this lightly,” she said.



Businessman Anil Ambani and son Jai Anshul Ambani

Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Gujarat where he is said to have gone on a pilgrimage to Udwada with three family friends—brothers Darius and Jehangir Pandole, and Darius’s wife Dr Anahita Pandole, when the Mercedes Benz car they were travelling in hit a concrete parapet of a bridge on Surya river in Palghar district. The mishap also claimed Jehangir’s life.

The police said Mistry and Jehangir, 49, were in the rear seat and both had not put on their seat belts. Darius and Dr Anahita are being treated at H N Reliance Hospital and are critical. A source from the hospital said, “Dr Anahita Pandole and her husband Darius Pandole have rib and jaw fractures. Doctors are also planning for the surgery, but it is not possible due to abnormal blood pressure and fluctuations in other vital parameters. Both are in ICU. A team of 20 doctors has been trying to stabilise their vital parameters.”

20

Team of doctors treating the 2 survivors

