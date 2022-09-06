Cyrus Mistry suffered a head injury: Doctor

Doctor who attended to him at the government hospital said he was brought dead; superintendent of police, Palghar, says accident was caused as the driver lost control of the car

The government hospital at Kasa where the car’s occupants were first taken after the accident on Sunday. Pic/Hanif Patel

The doctor who attended to Cyrus Mistry after he was brought to a government hospital in Kasa, following the road accident on Sunday, said that the former Tata Sons chairman had received a head injury when his car rammed into the divider, and he was “brought dead” to the hospital.

Mistry was killed in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday. According to Palghar police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. Four persons were travelling in the car, two of them died on the spot including Mistry, and the other two were shifted to the hospital.

Dr Shubham Singh said, “At first, two patients were brought, which included Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Dinsha Pandole. Both of them were brought dead. The locals who brought them told us that Mistry had died on the spot. Dinsha Pandole was alive, however, he died during the transit. We declared him dead around 5 pm.”

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry. File pic

“After 10 minutes, the second ambulance came carrying the other two patients. Both had injuries. Both of them were given first aid and shifted to a higher centre. Their relatives shifted them to Rainbow hospital, from where they were airlifted to Mumbai,” he added.

“Mistry had a head injury and Jahangir had a left leg fracture and head injury. Their postmortem was to happen here, but we received a call from the district collector and SP that they have to be shifted to JJ Hospital for expert opinion,” Dr Singh said. According to the Superintendent of police, Palghar, Balasaheb Patil, the accident happened because of the driver’s loss of control due to overspeeding.

“Primarily it seems that the accident happened due to the driver’s loss of control. More details will be revealed only after the investigation, but prima facie it seems that the accident happened due to over-speeding and the driver not getting the right judgment. There were 4 people in the car, one of whom was a woman who was driving the car. She is injured and undergoing treatment,” the police official said.

‘Issue with blind spots’

The official noted the presence of “blind spots” at various places on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and stated that the subject has been placed before the Blind Spot Eradication Committee. “Efforts are also being made by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to eliminate these blind spots,” the SP said.

The official said a detailed investigation is needed. “A detailed investigation is necessary in the context of the incident that happened today. The Dy CM has also ordered a detailed inquiry, and an investigation is also being done as per his instructions,” Patil said.

