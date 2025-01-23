The achievement is expected to boost the infrastructure and economy of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in the coming years



The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Thursday said that it has secured USD 40 billion (around Rs 3.5 lakh crore) investment at the Davos 2025.

The MMRDA has signed 11 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth USD 40 billion (around Rs 3.5 lakh crore) at World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

The achievement is expected to boost the infrastructure and economy of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in the coming years.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, MMRDA Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee and other senior government officials were present when the MoUs were signed and it will help in urban transport, regional development, and cutting-edge technologies. It is said that this will help in economic growth and enhanced quality of life in the region over the next 3–5 years, said an official statement.

Key Highlights of the MoUs

- Crossrail International (UK) – Strategic study on optimizing Mumbai’s transport infrastructure.

- University of Birmingham Centre for Railway Research and Education (UK) – A study to achieve sustainable urban transport in MMR.

- Brookfield Corporation (Canada) – USD 12 billion investment to support economic growth through FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) in urban, regional, and infrastructure development.

- Blackstone Inc. (USA) – USD 5 billion investment to drive urban and regional growth.

- Temasek Capital Management (Singapore) – USD 5 billion investment for similar growth-focused projects.

- Sumitomo Realty & Development (Japan) – USD 5 billion investment in infrastructure development.

- Hiranandani Group (India + Dubai) – USD 6 billion investment to boost the economy.

- K Raheja Corp Pvt. Ltd. (India + Singapore) – USD 5 billion investment for regional and urban growth.

- Everstone Group (Singapore) – USD 1 billion investment to support economic development.

- Sotefin Bharat Pvt. Ltd. (India + Switzerland) – USD 1 billion investment in transforming parking solutions in the region.

- MTC Business Pvt. Ltd. + Mitsui (India + Japan) – Investment in developing a Circular Economy Park in MMR.

What leaders said on MMRDA's achievements

“The World Economic Forum at Davos has opened a new chapter for MMR, aligning with MMR’s vision of becoming a trillion dollor economy. These partnerships will not only drive infrastructure growth but also foster job creation and economic sustainability for the region, while celebrating golden jubilee of MMRDA, it’s truly” celebration of Development," CM Devendra Fadnavis said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman MMRDA Eknath Shinde said, “MMRDA’s agreements at Davos reflect the confidence of global investors in Mumbai’s growth potential. These partnerships will not only bring financial investments but also world-class expertise and technologies that will define MMR’s evolution as a global economic hub. The initiative takes us closer to Maharashtra’s vision of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy."

Metropolitan Commissioner, IAS Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee said “Securing USD 40 billion at Davos marks a historic milestone for MMRDA. These investments reaffirm our commitment to driving sustainable, inclusive, and transformative growth in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, setting new benchmarks in urban development and global collaboration. These MoUs reflect the confidence of global investors in MMR’s potential to emerge as a global economic hub, creating opportunities for millions and contributing to India’s growth story.”

The MoUs are a part of goals outlined by NITI Aayog and the Government of Maharashtra.

MMRDA in its press statement stated that the targeted investments in infrastructure, new growth centers, and innovative projects like the Circular Economy Park, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will help achieve a USD 300 billion economy and create 3 million jobs by 2030.

As the New Town Development Authority (NTDA) for strategic areas Raigad districts MMRDA is coming up with initiatives across residential, commercial, and logistics sectors which will help in economic development of the region.