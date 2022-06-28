Breaking News
Kurla building collapse: At least 14 dead, four including 17-year-old admitted in Rajawadi Hospital
Defamation case: Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai court on July 4
Maharashtra political crisis: Relief from disqualification for Shiv Sena rebels till July 12
Mukesh Ambani resigns from Jio, son Akash made chairman
Amid Maharashtra political crisis, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis leaves for Delhi
ONGC chopper makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea; 4 rescued
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Defamation case Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai court on July 4

Defamation case: Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai court on July 4

Updated on: 28 June,2022 03:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The court granted an exemption for the day after the Pursis was filed by Ranaut's lawyer

Defamation case: Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai court on July 4

Kangana Ranaut. File Pic


Actor Kangana Ranaut will appear before a metropolitan magistrate court here on July 4 in connection with a defamation complaint filed against her by Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar.

As the matter came up for hearing before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court on Monday, her lawyer sought an exemption from the actor's personal appearance for the day. The court then directed Ranaut's legal team to file Pursis (written statement /information given to the court pertaining to any matter pending before it), stating that the accused will remain present on the next date of hearing (July 4).




The court granted an exemption for the day after the Pursis was filed by Ranaut's lawyer.


The court also reserved the hearing on a plea seeking the issuance of a warrant against Ranaut till the next hearing.

Akhtar (76) had filed the complaint in court in November 2020, claiming that Ranaut had made defamatory statements against him in a television interview, which allegedly damaged his reputation.

In his complaint, Akhtar claimed that Ranaut dragged his name during the interview while referring to a 'coterie' existing in Bollywood, following the alleged suicide by actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Kangana Ranaut mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK