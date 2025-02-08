Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Eknath Shinde said that impediments in Delhi's development have been cleared

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Delhi assembly elections: BJP's win due to magic of PM Modi's guarantees, says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday credited the BJP's performance in the Delhi assembly elections 2025 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees, and said "falsehood" has been defeated, reported the PTI.

In a post on X, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, said after Maharashtra, voters in Delhi have also reposed their faith in the BJP's leadership.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the former Maharashtra CM said impediments in Delhi's development have been cleared.

He said voters also taught the Arvind Kejriwal-led party a lesson which made false claims that the Constitution was in danger.

"This is the magic of PM Modi's guarantees," Eknath Shinde said, adding, "Falsehood has been defeated and the voters have stood by truth."

The deputy CM said the voters have also given their verdict on the Union Budget presented last week by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Eknath Shinde had last week claimed that sitting AAP MLAs were in touch with Shiv Sena for the Delhi polls, but they were not fielded in order to avoid division of votes since his party has announced support to the BJP.

As per the latest poll figures mentioned by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on its website, out of the total 70 assembly seats in Delhi, the BJP has won 15 and is leading on 32 others, while the AAP has bagged 11 is ahead on 12 others.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Saturday congratulated PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the BJP's decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025.

Ajit Pawar expressed confidence that with the formation of a "double-engine" government in both Delhi and at the Centre, the city’s development would accelerate, fulfilling the dreams of Delhiites for a better city with better infrastructure, clean water, quality education, and healthcare.

In an official statement, Ajit Pawar said, “The BJP securing over 40 seats in the Delhi Assembly is a clear reflection of the trust Delhiites have in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. With the double-engine government in place, the city's overall development will gain tremendous momentum.”

He also added that the vision of a beautiful and well-developed city would be realised.

Ajit Pawar acknowledged the hard work and strategic management of BJP leaders, especially Home Minister Amit Shah, whose efforts played a significant role in the victory. He also praised Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and his team for their dedication in ensuring success. Delhi voters expressed their trust in the leadership of BJP and the NDA by defeating leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

(with PTI inputs)