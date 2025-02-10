Vikas Walkar had been fighting for justice for his daughter who was murdered by her live-in partner in Delhi; Last year he had launched the Shraddha Walkar Charitable Trust which is dedicated to advancing the cause of women’s safety and aims to provide pro-bono legal support to underprivileged families seeking justice

(From left) Vikas Walkar and a memorial for Shraddha Walkar.Pics/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article Delhi murder victim Shraddha Walkar’s father dies of heart attack in Mumbai x 00:00

Vikas Walkar, the 65-year-old father of Shraddha Walkar—who was hacked into multiple pieces by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala in Delhi’s Mehrauli area in May 2022—died of heart attack at his house in Vasai on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vikas had been fighting for justice for his daughter, whose last rites are yet to be conducted because pieces of her bones, which the Delhi police had collected from the jungle areas, are yet to be handed over to her family.

Sources informed mid-day that Vikas had been suffering from a cough and cold, “and he had taken steam in the middle of Saturday and Sunday night”. “He woke up on Sunday morning and had been taking steam for relief, but he suddenly collapsed. His son rushed him to Cardinal Gracias Memorial Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead,” the source added.

Since he (Vikas) was brought dead at the hospital, a medico-legal case document was prepared that alerted Vasaigaon police. Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Pournima Chougule-Shringi told mid-day that an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered.

“The post-mortem report revealed that he died of cardiac arrest. No foul play has been suspected in this matter,” said a senior police officer of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police. Vikas had been residing in Vasai with his son.

Last year Vikas had launched the Shraddha Walkar Charitable Trust which is dedicated to advancing the cause of women’s safety and aims to provide pro-bono legal support to underprivileged families seeking justice. Poonawala killed Shraddha whose body was hacked into 35 pieces and disposed of in jungle areas of Mehrauli in 2022.