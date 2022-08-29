Kirit Somaiya demands audit of illegal high rise buildings in Mumbai after demolition of towers in Noida

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 August,2022 12:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Somaiya's request came a day after the illegally built 100-metre tall Supertech twin towers in Noida were demolished using a series of controlled explosions.

Kirit Somaiya. File Pic


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to undertake a special audit of illegal high rise buildings in Mumbai to protect the interests of flat owners.


In a letter to the CM, Somaiya said, ¿The corrupt practices in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have resulted in the erection of high rise residential towers in Mumbai. On the backdrop of the Supreme Court's decision to demolish the twin towers in Noida, a special audit of such illegal towers in Mumbai should be undertaken.

The former BJP MP alleged that the builders' lobby has been constructing such illegal structures by being hand in glove with the BMC staff and officials.


"Such buildings are either without the Occupancy Certificate from the civic body or have obtained partial OC. Such practices have elevated the concerns of people who have purchased flats in these buildings, he said.

An OC is a document issued by the civic body to certify that a building is constructed as per the approved plan and adhering to laws.

The illegally built Supertech twin towers in Noida were demolished on Sunday.

The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition a year back, saying there had been collusion between the builders and Noida Authority officials who let Supertech Ltd construct in the area where no buildings were to come up according to the original plans.

