Breaking News
Thane: 22-year-old man run over by tanker after falling off bike; MNS leader claims accident was due to pothole
Mumbai: Ganeshotsav-special buses for Marathi manoos hailing from Konkan region
Nude photos case: Mumbai Police records actor Ranveer Singh's statement
Rupee falls to all-time low of 80.15 against US dollar in early trade
Hijab row: SC refuses to adjourn matter, says it won’t allow ‘forum shopping’
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 9702 per cent

Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 97.02 per cent

Updated on: 29 August,2022 11:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna

Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 97.02 per cent

Representative image


The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 14,04,379 million litres of water or 97.03 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday. The water level in the lakes was 88.18 per cent this time last year.


The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.

Also Read: Mumbai: Water for all slows down to a trickle


As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 14,04,379 million litres of water or 97.03 percent on August 26, against the full capacity.

Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 88.12 per cent with 12,76,285 million litres, while in 2020 the water stock was 13,73,478 million litres.

The water level in Tansa is at 98.69 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 99.40 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna has 95.85 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 97.03 per cent, Bhatsa 96.59 per cent, Vehar 100 per cent and Tulsi has 100 per cent of useful water level.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai monsoon mumbai maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK