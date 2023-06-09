‘Desperate’ accused knew student was heading home: Cops

Cops say he had even tried to molest her a few days before the murder; family steps up demand for action against warden

Kanojiya, the accused (left) Prakash Ambedkar, ex-MP, met the girl’s parents on Thursday. Pics/Sameer Markande

The accused who allegedly sexually assaulted and killed the 18-year-old student at the Marine Drive hostel was obsessed with her, the police have said. The accused Omprakash Kanojiya often tried to strike up a conversation with her and when she refused, he would taunt her in front of other girls, the police probe has revealed. The statements of her friends and call details of the accused and victim have revealed he would call her over frivolous reasons to try to have a conversation.