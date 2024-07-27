Experts in real estate assert that redevelopment in Mumbai is profitable due to the high demand for housing, prime locations, regulatory support, and incentives.

Representative Image/ istock

Mumbai is a city where the clash between the old and the new is starkly visible. The skyline of the city dreams, Mumbai, is dotted with dilapidated buildings standing in the shadow of modern high-rises. With dilapidated buildings still existing, redevelopment projects have emerged as a key strategy to address the city's housing needs. Despite numerous challenges, these projects remain highly attractive to builders.