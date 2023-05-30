Devendra Fadanvis is most dissatisfied, says Sanjay Raut

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 May,2023 08:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

While reacting to the Thackeray faction's claim that 22 MLAs and 9 MPs of the Shinde faction are in touch with them, Maharashtra deputy CM Fadnavis had said that the entire Thackeray faction is dissatisfied

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday reacted back at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's claims that there was 'dissatisfaction' in Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, the ANI reported on Tuesday.


"Go and ask Devendra Fadnavis how satisfied he is. He was going to be CM but was stopped to take an oath of the post and was made Deputy of his junior in politics. Can such a man be satisfied? No, he was demoted to a constable from the commissioner," Sanjay Raut said while talking to ANI.


The Rajya Sabha MP further said that Maharashtra Deputy CM is a "sad" man.


"Fadnavis ji is such a man who himself is dissatisfied, what can he say about other's satisfaction? Look on his face he is a sad man," Raut added.

The Upper House MP Sanjay Raut further said that every leader in his party is satisfied under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.

"We will see what is going on in our party. Those who wanted to go, have left, now they should live peacefully wherever they have gone. We are happy in our party, satisfied under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray," he added.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis said that the entire Thackeray faction is dissatisfied.

While reacting to the Thackeray faction's claim that 22 MLAs and 9 MPs of the Shinde faction are in touch with them, Deputy CM said, "The entire Thackeray faction is dissatisfied. The kind of dissatisfaction which is there is nowhere else."

