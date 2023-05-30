Maharashtra govt names Sachin Tendulkar as 'Smile Ambassador' to promote oral hygiene

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 May,2023 04:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sachin Tendulkar. The former Indian cricketer will be the campaign's brand ambassador for the next five years

Pic/Twitter/Devendra Fadnavis

With the aim to promote oral hygiene, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday named cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar as 'Smile Ambassador' under the state's 'Swachh Mukh Abhiyan'.


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sachin Tendulkar. The former Indian cricketer will be the campaign's brand ambassador for the next five years, reported news agency ANI.


Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the impact Sachin Tendulkar can make as the brand ambassador of this campaign.


"Our Medical Education Department runs Swachh Mukh Abhiyan - an oral health mission. For the next five years, Sachin Tendulkar will promote oral health as its brand ambassador. When several big celebrities promote cancer-causing tobacco, Sachin never appears in any such ad. He has decided to create awareness among the youth," Devendra Fadnavis said while speaking to the media, reported ANI.

During the event, Sachin Tendulkar highlighted the importance of maintaining health throughout his career.

"I remember when I was young I used to play many sports I used to play cricket too while growing up, I understood that a disciplined life is very imp in maintaining health," Tendulkar said.

"Today's day is a special day for me...I thought that this initiative is so good that I need to be attached, I should be a part of it and give my contribution to it for the health of all n that could be my successful venture or association," Tendulkar added.

(With inputs from ANI)

