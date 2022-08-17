Devendra Fadnavis included in BJP's CEC; Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from parliamentary board

The party brought in six new faces, including B S Yediyurappa and Iqbal Singh Lalpura in its parliamentary board

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

The BJP on Wednesday included deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis in the central election committee (CEC). The party dropped Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from its parliamentary board, as per the PTI.

The party brought in six new faces, including B S Yediyurappa and Iqbal Singh Lalpura in the board, according to the PTI.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman, Sudha Sadav and Satyanarayan Jatiya are the other new members of the BJP's apex organisational body - an attempt by the party to make the parliamentary board more socially and regionally representative, as per the PTI.

Lalpura will be the first Sikh to have a seat in the BJP parliamentary board as a person from a minority community.

BJP releases a list of members of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC).



Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis included in the Committee. pic.twitter.com/wvUJAvoNzA — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda are among its members.

The party also rejigged its Central Election Committee and included Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Om Mathur and Devendra Fadnavis. Its women wing chief Vanathi Srinivasan's name was also included, the PTI reported.

Former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain and Jual Oram have been dropped from the CEC, whose members also include all parliamentary board members.

(with agency inputs)

