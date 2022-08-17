Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis included in BJP's CEC; Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from parliamentary board

Updated on: 17 August,2022 02:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The party brought in six new faces, including B S Yediyurappa and Iqbal Singh Lalpura in its parliamentary board

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic


The BJP on Wednesday included deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis in the central election committee (CEC). The party dropped Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from its parliamentary board, as per the PTI.


The party brought in six new faces, including B S Yediyurappa and Iqbal Singh Lalpura in the board, according to the PTI. 

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman, Sudha Sadav and Satyanarayan Jatiya are the other new members of the BJP's apex organisational body - an attempt by the party to make the parliamentary board more socially and regionally representative, as per the PTI.


Lalpura will be the first Sikh to have a seat in the BJP parliamentary board as a person from a minority community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda are among its members.

The party also rejigged its Central Election Committee and included Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Om Mathur and Devendra Fadnavis. Its women wing chief Vanathi Srinivasan's name was also included, the PTI reported.

Former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain and Jual Oram have been dropped from the CEC, whose members also include all parliamentary board members.

(with agency inputs) 

