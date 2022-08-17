Maharashtra: Opposition boycotts high tea; Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis says ‘worry about your own unity’

State opposition submits seven-page letter to CM, points at rowdy MLAs; Shinde says will probe MLAs and take action, claims money allocations by erstwhile MVA unjustified

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. File pic

While the opposition expressed determination to take on the state government and boycotted the customary high tea hosted by the chief minister on the eve of the Legislative session that begins on Wednesday, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis questioned the unity of the three parties that ruled the state till June.

The opposition submitted a seven-page letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde mentioning the issues that led to the boycott. Addressing a press conference, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said the current government was not approved by the law as the Supreme Court has not decided on the power struggle. He also demanded action against the MLAs of Shinde faction for ‘criminal’ acts.

Also read: Mumbai: If anyone bullies, break their legs, Shinde camp MLA incites supporters

Pawar Speak

Pawar claimed the government was not serious about the rain-hit farmers and maintaining law and order. He assured that the united opposition will raise important issues and seek answers.

He slammed Shinde MLAs for being power drunk and vowed to question the government over rowdy behaviour. He said one of the MLAs—Hingoli MLA Santosh Bangar—was reported for assaulting a mid-day meal manager and threatening the rival workers. “Is this arrogance because you are in power? We will not tolerate it,” he said, asking the CM to take action against the MLAs.

Apart from Bangar, Mumbai’s Magathane MLA Prakash Surve has also been reported for instigating party workers. He added the government will be questioned over the inclusion of tainted ministers and scrapping of the decisions that the MVA had taken in the interest of the people.

‘Will probe MLAs’

Speaking on the allegation against MLAs, CM Shinde said, “We don’t support their behaviour. Law is equal for all. The inquiry will be done and action will be taken.”

However, the CM reminded Pawar, who accused the Shinde MLAs of misusing power, “Who in the previous government arrested Sena workers, registered cases and externed them to put pressure on them to join the party (NCP)? I can tell you everything if needed.”

Speaking on scrapping of decisions taken by the erstwhile MVA, the CM said, “We haven’t scrapped them. We are reviewing them because the money allocated is not justified.”

‘Ghajini ailment’

Deputy CM and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the ‘unjustified’ allocation done by the previous government will impact the state’s budget and hence the decisions were being reviewed.

“Instead of worrying about the status of the government, the opposition should worry about their unity. The Congress has already objected to the selection of opposition leader in the upper house,” said Fadnavis.

According to Fadnavis, the opposition’s letter was a fine example of ‘Ghajini ailment’ (short-term memory loss). “Four pages are about the demands that we have been demanding when we were in the opposition. They are affected by a Ghajini ailment. But it is good that the opposition leader expects us to do what his government couldn’t do. We assure him that we fulfil their demands.”

Power sharing formula

Fadnavis came out with an explanation over the charge that the BJP had got 80 per cent share in the portfolio allocation. Presenting the department-wise budgetary allocation for the partners, he said, “The BJP has Rs 3.17 lakh crore (60 per cent) while the Sena has Rs 1.97 lakh crore (40 per cent). In the previous government headed by Uddhav Thackeray, the Sena had a mere 12.88 per cent allocation.”

Vande Mataram row

Shinde and Fadnavis said the opposition to cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar’s suggestion that government employees begin telephonic conversations with ‘Vande Mataram’ instead of ‘hello’ was out of hate for the historic slogan. “It shows their mentality. Why are they opposing it? It is not a compulsion, but a suggestion,” said Fadnavis. Shinde said, “Martyrs have walked to the gallows chanting Vande Mataram. Why are some people allergic to it?”

