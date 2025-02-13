Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis honours the legendary Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Prabhakar Karekar, recognising his immense contribution to Indian music and the cultural legacy he leaves behind

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the renowned Hindustani classical vocalist, Pandit Prabhakar Karekar. In a heartfelt tribute, Fadnavis honoured the legendary singer, calling his voice a luminous presence in the vast expanse of Indian classical music.

"Pandit Prabhakar Karekar was a virtuoso whose resonant, soaring voice illuminated the Indian music world like a blazing star," said the Chief Minister in his condolence message. He further described the legendary vocalist as an eternal icon of the classical music fraternity, whose contributions will forever remain etched in the hearts of music lovers.

Fadnavis continued to highlight the invaluable legacy Karekar leaves behind, noting that his unique voice was a priceless treasure in the realm of Hindustani classical music. He was not only a revered figure in the classical music tradition but also a prime example of the Guru-Shishya parampara, a pivotal concept in Indian classical music. Throughout his illustrious career, Pandit Karkera upheld the legacy of his gurus and elevated it to international acclaim.

The Chief Minister added that Pandit Karekar's voice became a ritual in many people's daily lives, with his renditions of abhangs, bhajans, and bhavgeets shaping the musical experiences of generations. His compositions reached beyond mere entertainment, helping to nurture new generations of music lovers and develop a dedicated following of listeners who cherished his craft. Through his exceptional artistry, Karekar not only captivated ardent connoisseurs of music but also built an enduring community of fans.

A trailblazer who promoted experimentation and innovation, Karekar's efforts to introduce new elements into classical music helped encourage younger generations to engage with the art form. With his passing, Fadnavis noted, the music industry has lost a guiding light who connected three generations of artists and audiences. Despite this loss, his influence will continue to resonate through his timeless compositions and voice.

"The void created by his death is irreplaceable for the Indian music industry, and his absence will be deeply felt," the Chief Minister concluded, offering his condolences. He extended his heartfelt sympathy to the Karkera family and the vast community of music lovers, praying for peace for the soul of the departed maestro.

Pandit Karekar's legacy as a musical titan will undoubtedly continue to inspire and influence generations of musicians and music enthusiasts for years to come.