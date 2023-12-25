Devendra Fadnavis: Public firm on supporting PM Modi in 2024 LS polls

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, said that the populace remains resolute in their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Devendra Fadnavis/ File Photo/ PTI

Responding to inquiries about a survey projecting potential seat losses for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a strong performance by the opposition in the forthcoming general elections, Fadnavis conveyed his perspective.

"At present, only Modiji's name resonates in discussions. The public is steadfastly inclined to vote for Modiji," asserted Fadnavis, underlining the prevailing sentiment.

He expressed confidence in the BJP's performance, stating, "We will win more than 40 Lok Sabha seats (out of 48 in Maharashtra)."

Notably, Ajit Pawar, also serving as a deputy CM in the Maharashtra government, recently lauded Modi, acknowledging the prime minister's prominence over all adversaries.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said there is currently "no alternative" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country when he was asked about the Opposition's intent to challenge Modi's leadership ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, a PTI report stated.

The report quoted Pawar as saying "As of now, there is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country. Such a decision is taken based on various aspects and not just one or two things."

"But questions like who will protect the country's interests, in whose hands the country will be safer and stronger, and who raised the country's image at the international stage, these factors matter a lot," Pawar, who is also Finance Minister, said according to the PTI report.

Ajit Pawar further said, "We have also seen results (of recent assembly polls) in three states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. A guess work before the elections does not mean results will be the same."

When questioned about opposition parties protesting against the state administration in the Pune area, Pawar said a Lok Sabha MP from the NCP has stated his willingness to resign as a member of the Lower House of Parliament.

According to Pawar, he was possibly alluding to Shirur constituency MP Amol Kolhe, who is known for his depiction of Sambhaji Maharaj in a television series and is an excellent speaker, who has expressed his willingness to leave aside.

"When we gave him a ticket in 2019, he was popular because he played the role of Sambhaji Maharaj (in a TV serial) and was a good orator," he said and added, "I have decided on an alternative to him (in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls), and I can tell you now that my candidate will win the seat for sure."

