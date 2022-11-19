Devendra Fadnavis schools Rahul on Gandhi

Tu-tu-main-main over historical letters escalates between Congress, BJP as Maharashtra political cauldron heats up

Devendra Fadnavis also tweeted a letter to the Savarkar National Memorial by former PM, the late Indira Gandhi, praising V D Savarkar. Pic/PTI

A day after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked him to read V D Savarkar’s letters to the British, especially the last sentences, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis produced letters of Mahatma Gandhi that also end on a similar note. Gandhi had shown Savarkar’s mercy petition that ended with a sentence saying he begged to remain an obedient servant (of the British).

Savarkar helped the British and betrayed the likes of Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru and Sardar Patel,” he had said.

Rahul Gandhi was joined by Mahatma Gandhi’s great grandson Tushar Gandhi in Akola during the Bharat Jodo Yatra Friday. Pic/ANI

Fadnavis retorted with a tweet on Friday. “Rahul ji, you wanted me to read the last lines of a letter. Now, I am presenting you with some documents to read. Have you read a letter by respected Mahatma Gandhi? Are the lines written in these letters (ultimatum to Lord Chelmsford, dated June 22, 1920; a letter to the Duke of Connaught, undated) similar as well?” he asked.

The DyCM also tweeted a letter to the Savarkar National Memorial (dated May 20, 1980) by the then PM late Indira Gandhi, in which she wrote, “Veer Savarkar’s daring defiance of the British government has its own important place in the annals of our freedom movement. I wish success for the plans to celebrate the birth centenary of this remarkable son of India.”

Devendra Fadnavis

In a series of tweets, Fadnavis posted appreciative letters of the NCP boss and then CM Sharad Pawar, then PM Narasimha Rao and former PM Yeshwantrao Chavan and newspaper clippings of tributes by all-party leaders.

“Anyways, the country asks you at the end what you really want to say. The coming generations will also ask you the same if you continue to read selective things…” said Fadnavis, wondering if Gandhi worried too much about vote banks.

