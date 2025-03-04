Dhananjay Munde, the state food and civil supplies minister, resigned from the state cabinet on Tuesday

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) leader Jayant Patil on Tuesday said the opposition MVA will move a breach of privilege notice against the Maharashtra government for not informing the state legislature about NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's resignation as minister, when the Maharashtra Budget Session 2025 is currently underway, reported the PTI.

Before the budget session proceedings commenced on Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed mediapersons about Dhananjay Munde's resignation and that he had accepted it.

"It is a breach of privilege of the House. A development like this should have been announced in the legislature first. We will move a breach of privilege," Jayant Patil, the NCP (SP) state president, told reporters, according to the PTI.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprises Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT).

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 last year, allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company in the district.

The opposition had doubled down on its demand for Dhananjay Munde's resignation after gory photos and court chargesheet details related to the killing surfaced, revealing the brutalities committed before the murder, the news agency reported.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) MP Bajrang Sonawane on Tuesday said that the Beed collector and police should submit photos of brutality inflicted on sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

As Deshmukh was tortured and killed last year, the assailants recorded 15 videos, clicked eight photos and even made two video calls, police have said in a chargesheet, documenting the brutality endured by the victim, the news agency reported.

The videos and the photos are part of the chargesheet submitted by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) before a court in central Maharashtra's Beed district last week.

Sonawane, leader of the opposition NCP (SP), reached Massajog village on Tuesday to meet the slain sarpanch's brother Dhananjay Deshmukh and other locals.

Later, talking to reporters, the Beed MP said, "I complained to the National Human Rights Commission about this case eight days after the sarpanch's murder because I knew the way it happened. The commission wrote a letter to the Beed SP and collector. Now, they should attach these photos and send a reply to the commission," according to the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)