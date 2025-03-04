The NCP leaders have always advocated for strict action against those responsible for Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder, Sunil Tatkare said

Dhananjay Munde. File Pic

Listen to this article Dhananjay Munde's resignation was a moral decision: NCP state president Sunil Tatkare x 00:00

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president Sunil Tatkare on Tuesday said that Dhananjay Munde's resignation was a moral decision, an official statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement said that there is no evidence linking Dhananjay Munde to Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder case. However, Munde has resigned based on the issue of morality, which shows his responsibility as a political leader.

Sunil Tatkare, in the official statement said that the NCP leaders have always advocated for strict action against those responsible for Santosh Deshmukh's murder.

He further stated that Dhananjay Munde’s resignation was a moral decision.

The statement further said that the investigation into the Santosh Deshmukh murder case is ongoing without any external pressure, and the NCP hopes that the accused will get severe punishment. While the case is in court, Tatkare stated that it is inappropriate to comment further on the matter.

The NCP will never support any crime or wrongdoings, he said, according to the statement.

Sunil Tatkare also highlighted that NCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has previously set an example by resigning on moral grounds in the past.

Ajit Pawar had also taken a firm stance on this issue, he said.

Tatkare stated that the party has full trust in the judicial system and assured that the NCP would not interfere in the legal process.

MVA to move breach of privilege notice against govt, says NCP (SP)

Meanwhile, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) leader Jayant Patil on Tuesday said the opposition MVA will move a breach of privilege notice against the Maharashtra government for not informing the state legislature about NCP leader Dhananjay Munde's resignation as minister, when the Maharashtra Budget Session 2025 is currently underway, reported the PTI.

Before the budget session proceedings commenced on Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed mediapersons about Dhananjay Munde's resignation and that he had accepted it.

"It is a breach of privilege of the House. A development like this should have been announced in the legislature first. We will move a breach of privilege," Jayant Patil, the NCP (SP) state president, told reporters, according to the PTI.