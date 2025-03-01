A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a parked bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) at the Swargate bus stand in Pune

Ajit Pawar. File Pic

Pune rape case: Won't spare those who damaged public property, says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday warned of a stern action against those who vandalised public property following the alleged Pune rape case, reported the PTI.

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a parked bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) at the Swargate bus stand located in the heart of the city in the early hours of Tuesday.

The next day, local Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More and his party workers vandalised the security cabin at the Swargate bus depot to protest against the incident.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Ajit Pawar said that action will be taken against those who damaged public property.

"Let the probe get over and let the facts come to the fore. After that, action will be taken against those who vandalised public property. They will not be spared. Does anyone damage his own house's window panes if an accused is not arrested?" he asked, according to the PTI.

"Even the court had made it clear in the past that if anyone resorts to vandalism of public property, then damages should be recovered from these party workers or the party," he said, as per the PTI.

Although it is natural to get angry after such incidents, there are other ways to express that anger, Ajit Pawar said.

"We will take action against all these people who resort to such things out of over-excitement," he said.

Meanwhile, responding to Ajit Pawar's statements, Sena (UBT)'s Vasant More said if the deputy CM was concerned about the damage to window panes, then he should also think about the self-respect of the victim, who suffered such an ordeal.

"After this incident, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik suspended 23 state transport employees...If you want to register cases against party workers for voicing their anger, then go ahead. I am not afraid of a filing of a case against me," he said, the news agency reported.

"Pawar should also speak and take action against the rising incidents of vehicle damage by anti-social elements, the unchecked reign of 'koyta'-wielding gangs, and murders taking place in broad daylight," he said.

The police have arrested the accused in the Swargate rape case, Dattatray Ramdas Gade (37), who was on the run since Tuesday morning. He was nabbed around Thursday midnight from near his native village Gunat in Shirur tehsil of Pune district. A court on Friday remanded him in police custody till March 12.

Gade was tracked down in an agriculture field full of crops after a massive manhunt involving drones, sniffer dogs, 13 teams and human intelligence.

(with PTI inputs)