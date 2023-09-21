Breaking News
Dhangar quota demand: Will study methodology of other states, says CM Eknath Shinde

Updated on: 21 September,2023 06:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

CM Eknath Shinde stated that his government will study how other states in the country like Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana and Chhattisgarh have handled the Dhangar community's demands for reservation

File Photo

Listen to this article
On Thursday, the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stated that his government will study how other states in the country like Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana and Chhattisgarh have handled the Dhangar community's demands for reservation.


"A committee comprising state bureaucrats and representatives from the Dhangar community will study the methodology of the implementation of quota in these states. A report will be prepared in a month and will be submitted to the attorney general for legal opinion," CM Shinde said.


Asserting that the Maharashtra government is positive about the quota for Dhangar community, the CM said there was a suggestion to set up a committee under a retired justice to look into the issue and a decision on this would be taken soon if necessary.


"Police cases against Dhangar protestors will be withdrawn. We will ensure no injustice is done to other communities. Till a decision on quota is taken, all benefits provided to Adivasis will be extended to Dhangars," Shinde informed.

CM Shinde urged protestors in different parts of the state to withdraw their reservation agitation.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar spoke to the CM over phone. Wadettiwar asked CM Shinde to call OBC protestors for a meeting to solve issues.

Several OBC activists are on an indefinite hunger strike since several days in Nagpur.

Earlier on Monday, the NCP leaders objected to BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar's remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and demanded that the ruling party take action against the legislator.

Padalkar has written to CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on issues faced by Dhangar community in Maharashtra.

When asked why he hadn't written to Ajit Pawar, who is also Deputy CM, Padalkar had retorted, "Ajit Pawar is a cunning pup of a cunning wolf and there is no need to approach him".

In his letter to Shinde, Padalkar warned of a Jat-agitation like protest by Dhangars, and asked the government to call a meeting over the demands of the community. PTI ND

(with inputs from PTI)

