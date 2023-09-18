Sheep, goats cannot fight lion: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on opposition targetting PM Modi

Maharashtra sends 48 members to Lok Sabha, the second highest in the country after Uttar Pradesh which elects 80 parliamentarians

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Pic/PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said opposition parties only think about defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi but "sheep and goats" cannot put up a fight against a lion in a jungle, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking to a Hindi news channel from Shrinagar, Eknath Shinde said, "I will not call opposition vultures but sheep and goats cannot come together to put up a fight against a lion in a jungle. A lion is always a lion and he would rule the jungle," reported PTI.

When asked about the opposition parties coming together to challenge the BJP-led NDA alliance, the Shiv Sena leader said, "The opposition only thinks about defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I do not see anywhere the opposition is putting up a fight," reported PTI.

Commenting on the status of the National Democratic Alliance in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde said, "After Ajit Pawar decided to join us, my government (BJP-Shiv Sena-Ajit Pawar faction of NCP) enjoys the support of 215 plus MLAs. There is no threat to the government."

Without naming his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde said, "We are doing work for the people. People will decide whether they want someone who works for them or the one who merely sits at home."

Queried on the allegation that the Enforcement Directorate is being used to target leaders from the opposition camp, Eknath Shinde said, "The ED takes action against those who are suspected to have indulged in corrupt practices. It does not harass anyone just like that."

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday hoped the Centre will provide financial aid for the ambitious water grid project in Marathwada, and announced that the state will implement an array of welfare measures to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday.

Eknath Shinde, who was speaking at an event in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to commemorate the Marathwada Liberation Day, said they have also made a request for Central assistance for the water grid project to PM Modi, who turned 73 on Sunday.

"We are trying to divert the run-off water during the monsoon towards the Godavari river basin. The state government has allocated Rs 15,000 crore for the ambitious Marathwada grid project. We have also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for (Central) assistance. I am sure we will get support from the Union government," he said.

The chief minister said the state government had allotted several hundred crore rupees for the betterment of roads and other infrastructure in Marathwada and assured people that a change for the better will be seen in the coming days.

(With inputs from PTI)