Manoj Jarange, the Maratha quota activist, who recently observed a fast for 16 days, was admitted to a hospital on Sunday

File Photo

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange hospitalised x 00:00

Manoj Jarange, the Maratha quota activist, who recently observed a fast for 16 days, was admitted to a hospital on Sunday.

According to the doctor, Manoj Jarange's blood pressure is a bit low but his overall health parameters are normal.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Jarange has lost 8-10 kgs of weight during the hunger strike. His blood pressure is a bit low. The Kidney Function test (KFT) was normal on Sunday. Jarange's serum creatinine in KFT was on the higher side earlier when he was on fast," the doctor treating Jarange, aged around 40, told PTI news agency.

The doctor stated that Jarange was not in the ICU and he would be discharged if the results of a few more tests to be conducted on him are normal.

Manoj Jarange began his hunger strike to seek OBC quota for Marathas at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district last month on August 29.

Jarange ended his fast on the 17th day on September 14, after Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde met him. CM Eknath Shinde, accompanied by some of his ministerial colleagues, visited Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district.

CM Shinde assured Jarange that the government was committed to providing quota to Marathas.

"Manoj Jarange's fight is not for any personal demand and that is why it received so much support from the community. In the past, the government provided reservation, but it could not survive in the Supreme Court," Eknath Shinde was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on September 14.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole stated that if Congress is voted to power in the state and at the Centre in the upcoming elections, it would provide reservation to the Maratha community by increasing the 50 per cent cap on quota. Nana Patole also stated that the caste-based census was the only option to provide a permanent solution to the issue of reservation.

(with inputs from PTI)