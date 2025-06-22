Breaking News
No more running pillar to post: DRP sets up four-level grievance redressal mechanism for Dharavi

Updated on: 22 June,2025 04:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjeev Shivadekar | sanjeev.shivadekar@mid-day.com

DRP CEO ensures fair hearing for all through a single-window grievance redressal system; reiterates mission to provide housing to all residents. "If any resident feels they have been wrongly left out or there has been a mistake in the survey, we will ensure their concerns are heard fairly and resolved promptly," he said

The new grievance system hopes to give Dharavi residents a stronger voice in the redevelopment project. File pic

As the survey work nears completion and the Draft Annexure-II is being prepared, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP)/Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has parallelly started setting up a four-level grievance redressal system to help resolve any concerns raised by the residents.

“Our aim is housing for all. We want every resident of Dharavi to benefit from the redevelopment project. If any resident feels that they have been wrongly left out of Annexure-II, or there has been a mistake in the survey, we will ensure their concerns are heard fairly and resolved promptly through a single-window grievance redressal system —without them having to run from pillar to post,” said DRP's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SVR Srinivas.


He explained how the grievance redressal process will function: “Once the Draft Annexure-II is published, if any tenement holder has a valid complaint, they can bring it to the notice of the Competent Authority (CA). If the complaint remains unresolved even after the final Annexure-II is published, a four-level grievance redressal system becomes available. There will be an Appellate Officer (AO), who will review and address complaints within a set time frame. If the complainant is not satisfied with the AO’s decision, they can move to the next level which is the Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) comprising senior DRP officials”. The GRC officials are independent of the DRP officials involved in survey process, he further explained.


If the complainant is still not satisfied, they can approach the Appellate Committee which is headed by an Additional Collector who doesn’t report to the CEO of DRP.

In the event of a complaint remaining unresolved at the Appellate Committee level, the complainant can finally approach the Apex Grievance Redressal Committee (AGRC). “The AGRC is a quasi-judicial body. Although it operates like a court, the cases are disposed of quickly as AGRCs are created for specific cases related to the DRP only,” Srinivas said.

dharavi mumbai mumbai news mumbai slums news

