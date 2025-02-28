Dharavi 2.0: A micro city within a city

Blueprint for Asia’s largest slum transformation to be ready in a month; the ambitious project involves constructing 100 million square feet for rehabilitation, while Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL) will have the rights to develop and sell 140 million square feet as free sale

Dharavi Redevelopment Project CEO S V R Srinivas clarified that only 240 acres will actually be available for redevelopment. File pic/Atul Kamble

Curiosity about how Dharavi—whose redevelopment is estimated to cost over Rs 2 lakh crore—will look post-transformation, including changes in infrastructure and the skyline, will be answered within a month. The ambitious project involves constructing 100 million square feet for rehabilitation, while Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL) will have the rights to develop and sell 140 million square feet as free sale.

S V R Srinivas, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, stated during a media interaction on Thursday that the on-ground survey is in progress and will be completed soon. “The master plan for Dharavi is expected within a month. It will provide insights into how Dharavi’s skyline—featuring new buildings, bridges, widened roads, open spaces, schools, religious places, and other amenities—will look post-redevelopment,” he added.

NMDPL is a special-purpose vehicle formed between the government of Maharashtra, through the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL), and the Adani Group. The Adani Group holds an 80 per cent stake, while the state government owns the remaining 20 per cent.

Further elaborating on the plan to transform 600 acres of prime land into a planned township, Srinivas clarified that only 240 acres will actually be available for redevelopment. Areas such as Mahim Nature Park, which will remain untouched, along with spaces designated for amenities and open areas, will be excluded from the redevelopment process. The project is expected to be completed within the next seven years.

“It is a mini India. Redeveloping this slum is like creating a city within a city. There are many complex issues that need to be addressed sensitively as the project progresses,” the CEO added. According to estimates shared by DRPPL, the project cost is expected to range between R2 lakh crore and R3 lakh crore. “Around R25,000 crore will be spent on rehabilitation,” the CEO mentioned.

The project will require the construction of 100 million square feet for rehabilitation, while NMDPL will have the right to develop and sell 140 million square feet as free sale. Authorities estimate that approximately 1.25 lakh tenements—including both residential and commercial units—will need to be rehabilitated to move the project forward.

Committee to handle religious site

A committee led by two retired judges has been formed to discuss and resolve the resettlement of religious structures. “There are around 200 to 300 religious structures, many of which have schools, community halls, or other social activities associated with them. This is a sensitive issue that needs careful handling. Hence, a committee of two retired judges has been established to oversee it,” said Srinivas. It may be recalled that last year, the BMC attempted to demolish an alleged illegal portion of a mosque in Dharavi. However, the drive had to be called off after it sparked tensions and led to protests in the area.

Existing Structures: More than just a cluster of slums

CEO Srinivas also revealed that the survey has found ground-plus-two structures to be the most common in Dharavi. “However, in some cases, ground-plus-three and even five-story structures have been identified,” he noted.

Rs 2 lakh cr

Estimated cost of the project