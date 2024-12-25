Environmentalists warn of flooding, ecological crisis if salt pan land is taken over to rehabilitate Dharavi project-affected people

The ongoing construction for Dharavi’s project-affected people near the salt pan land in Mulund East. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

As the Dharavi redevelopment project progresses, plans to expand into salt pan lands in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs have sparked fears of an environmental crisis. In the second part of its series, mid-day speaks to opponents, environmentalists, and experts who warn that reclaiming salt pans and open spaces could increase flooding risks and disrupt the fragile ecological balance.



The matter was also challenged in the Bombay High Court in October this year. Sagar Devre, a lawyer and Mumbai resident, raised concerns about the ecological significance of salt pan land, emphasising its role as a vital part of the coastal ecosystem. Supporting mangroves, wetlands and estuaries, this land not only maintains an ecological balance but also provides livelihoods for salt harvesters. Devre highlighted that salt pans, being low-lying areas, act as natural sponges, absorbing rainwater and preventing excessive flooding. He warned that allowing construction on these lands would lead to environmental disasters.

More than 58 acres of salt pan land in Mulund have been freed up for rehabilitation

In the PIL filed in the Bombay High Court, Devre challenged the statutory validity of an Office Memorandum issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on August 23, which approved the transfer of three salt pan land parcels in Kanjurmarg, Bhandup and Mulund to the Maharashtra government for the Dharavi redevelopment project. He argues that the OM, an executive instruction, violates multiple laws, including the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Wetland (Conservation & Management) Rules, 2017, and the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2019.

The land transfer was requested in October 2023 by Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL), a special-purpose vehicle formed by the Maharashtra government and the Adani Group. The parcels are intended for developing rental, low-cost, and affordable housing for residents excluded from Dharavi’s redevelopment housing scheme.



In July, Mulund residents protested against the PAP project and the Dharavi redevelopment project. File pic

“The government has opened salt pan lands for construction by private entities, furthering the long-standing encroachment and commercialisation of Mumbai's open spaces, wetlands, mangroves, and salt pan areas by the builder-politician nexus. This rampant destruction and subsequent concreting have disrupted the natural absorption of rainwater, causing it to stagnate and resulting in frequent flooding. Both legal and illegal reclamation by private parties and government agencies have significantly damaged the city’s drainage systems," Devre said.

Devre's petition also points out that earlier DPIIT guidelines restricted the transfer of salt pan lands to Central or state governments or their public sector enterprises. In November 2023, the DPIIT informed the Maharashtra government that the land could not be transferred to DRPPL because the Adani Group holds an 80 per cent stake in the entity.

Furthermore, the petition argues that the salt pan land is classified as Coastal Regulation Zone 1B (inter-tidal areas), where development is prohibited. Devre alleges that the land transfer and associated policies violate rulings by the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court, as well as the Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules of 2010 and 2017. Devre has also criticised the lack of public consultation, stating that the memorandum was issued without proper statutory backing, raising serious legal and environmental concerns.

Expert Speak

“Salt pans act as essential natural holding ponds, which prevent the higher ground of Greater Mumbai, especially the eastern suburbs, from flooding during monsoon storm surges. Opening salt pans for intensive uses like mass slum rehabilitation will have serious environmental implications, as this watershed will be impacted and will require significant mitigation measures,” said Pankaj Joshi, urban planner and principal director of the Urban Centre Mumbai.

Salt pans are akin to wetlands as they absorb excess water and act like urban sponges, pointed out NatConnect Foundation Director B N Kumar. “It is a gross misconception that salt pans are developable land parcels,” he said. “Water tends to find its own course if one plays with it, and we have ample examples of flooding in concrete jungles built on wetlands,” Kumar added.

As it is, urban planners are playing havoc with the environment by eliminating the green cover and reclaiming wetlands in the name of development. This new idea of exploiting salt pans in Mumbai will prove disastrous for the city, Kumar warned.

He cited Uran as a live example of the environmental disasters caused by wiping out salt pans and wetlands. The spate of construction, involving massive landfills in the name of infrastructure development, has led to flooding not only in villages but also in paddy fields.

“Now we witness mangroves growing in erstwhile paddy fields, rendering the farms absolutely useless,” he said. Quoting a recent WWF report, he said that Chennai has been constantly reeling under floods due to the gobbling up of over 60 per cent of its wetlands for housing and industrial development.

“It is sad that despite live examples of flooding caused by the concreting of Mumbai, policymakers turn a blind eye to the fact that nature strikes back,” Kumar said. The official neglect of environmental care and public apathy form a toxic combination, inviting catastrophe, Kumar concluded. Floods not only disrupt lives but also have a major economic impact. “Imagine the effect if the financial capital halts for even a single day,” he remarked.

Another WWF study highlighted that between the early 1990s and 2005, Mumbai and Thane lost 40 per cent of their wetlands, including mangroves, to development projects. Swamps along the Mithi river and in Mahim creek were destroyed, which exacerbated the devastating floods of 2005, as these wetlands were natural flood sinks.

Environmentalist Stalin D, director of NGO Vanashakti, warned, “The present anthropogenic footprint of Dharavi will be multiplied a hundredfold if the area is constructed upon. The amount of rainwater runoff and wastewater will be massive. The Mithi river is not equipped to handle this excess load. Flooding is imminent and poses a serious threat. Mangroves in the region will also be impacted. The socio-cultural and economic impacts due to the displacement of communities are a serious issue. The heat island effect will intensify, and temperatures in the city will rise. Moreover, the impact on existing forest areas like Maharashtra Nature Park has not been factored in. Salt pans are coastal wetlands vital for protecting the city from flooding. Construction on salt pans is suicidal for the city. I hope the planners understand this issue."

Anand Pendharkar, CEO and ecologist at SPROUTS, said, “Opening salt pan lands for commercial and residential construction will have multipronged impacts on the ecological, economic, and climate sustainability of the city. It would lead to the destruction of mangroves, increasing the risk of flooding, the loss of livelihoods for traditional salt pan workers, and the loss of biodiversity in the region, as they are important stopover spaces for migratory birds and habitats for local wildlife, including mammals like jackals and mongoose.”

Meanwhile, environmentalist Debi Goenka stated, “The salt pans in Mumbai are part of the natural flood defence systems of our city. They are also wetlands and an important habitat for wildlife. Because of climate change and rising sea levels, any construction on salt pan land would be extremely vulnerable and at high risk. It would be short-sighted to relocate people there, knowing they will soon face flooding.”

(Inputs by Sameer Surve)