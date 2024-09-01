Several NGOs operating in Mumbai's Dharavi have pledged their support for the ongoing state government-led survey of informal tenants in Asia's largest slum. These organisations have also accused non-local entities of attempting to stall the redevelopment project by spreading misinformation, as revealed in letters to state authorities

Several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) operating in Dharavi have pledged their support for the ongoing Maharashtra government-led survey of informal tenants in Asia's largest slum, located in Mumbai. These organisations have also accused non-local entities of attempting to stall the redevelopment project by spreading misinformation, revealed their letters addressed to state government authorities, PTI reported.

In their correspondence with the Dharavi Redevelopment Project/Slum Rehabilitation Authority (DRP/SRA), a government body overseeing the $3-billion redevelopment project being executed by the Adani Group, eight NGOs and citizen welfare associations in Mumbai expressed their support for the survey. These groups, involved in diverse welfare activities such as health, education, and women’s empowerment, met with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL) to affirm the support of residents for the state-government-led survey currently underway.

Among the NGOs, Noor Mohammed Khan of the Global Giving Foundation and All India Police Jan Seva Sangathna raised several questions with the authority, including inquiries about the duration of free maintenance the Adani Group will provide for the newly constructed flats and the fate of those who began residing in Dharavi post-January 2000, the cutoff date for eligibility for rehabilitation. Khan confirmed to PTI that he had raised these questions and was assured by the authorities that responses would be forthcoming.

'Those opposing the Dharavi redevelopment project have vested interests'

Enlighten Foundation, another NGO, wrote to SVR Srinivas, CEO of DRPPL, on August 20, stating that residents and commercial property owners in Dharavi do not oppose the project or the survey. "The survey is opposed only by a handful of people who are against redevelopment and have vested interests. Most of those opposing are not locals; they live outside Dharavi and are oblivious to the living conditions here," said Rajeshkumar Panirselvam, founder and president of Enlighten Foundation, who confirmed his correspondence with PTI.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj CHS, a resident association from Dharavi, also expressed support for the survey and redevelopment project, emphasising that many generations have waited for the area to be redeveloped. "We are finally witnessing a positive step," the association noted in its letter.

Last month, the Dharavi redevelopment project received a boost when a newly formed residents' association approached Srinivas and lent its support to the survey. The survey, which began on March 18, 2024, has so far covered over 11,000 tenements through door-to-door visits, with numbering completed on more than 30,000 tenements. This includes residential and commercial properties as well as religious structures across Dharavi.

'Want to be part of historic redevelopment of Dharavi'

The Thevar Samajam, representing Dharavi's largest Tamil community, assured DRPPL that local residents and businesses are eager for redevelopment and look forward to conducting business in a revitalised Dharavi. "We reiterate our support for the project and wish to be part of this historic redevelopment," the association stated in its letter to the Dharavi Authority.

Local youth groups, including the Dharavikar Iron Group and Om Shri Gauri Mitra Mandal, have offered to volunteer as facilitators for the survey. "Dharavi's redevelopment has been delayed for decades, and locals have been waiting for change. We lack basic amenities and do not want our future generations to live as we have. Redevelopment is crucial, and we are happy to support it in any way," the Dharavikar Iron Group said in its memorandum.

The All India Police Jan Seva Sanghatana, which represents the interests of police and other government residents in Dharavi, requested the Dharavi administration to address the false propaganda against the project through direct dialogue with the people. "People are being misguided by vested interests. Please meet with them to clarify the truth," the association urged.

Dharavi residents have previously called for legal action against those opposing the survey. Despite heavy rainfall and waterlogged bylanes, over 40 DRP survey teams are visiting each tenement to ensure comprehensive coverage. The number of teams is expected to increase to 100 in the near future.

Mapping the approximately 600 acres of densely populated Dharavi is vital for the redevelopment, which is expected to take seven years to complete. Eligible residents will receive 350 sq ft flats in the area, while ineligible residents will be rehoused elsewhere in Mumbai. This marks the first time in Maharashtra's history that all residents, regardless of eligibility, will be provided with housing under a government policy.

The DRP, in collaboration with DRPPL, a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group, is conducting the survey to gather data on Dharavi's informal tenement residents. This data will help the state government determine eligibility criteria for rehabilitation under the proposed redevelopment project.

Since the 1950s, multiple state governments have attempted to redevelop Dharavi, but none succeeded. The current redevelopment plan, the state government's fourth attempt through a global tender, is gaining local support. This project is seen not merely as a real estate venture but as a transformative effort to improve the lives of Dharavi's residents.

(With PTI inputs)