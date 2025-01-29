Breaking News
Updated on: 29 January,2025 07:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Aaditya Thackeray said that the affected land parcels are spread across Dharavi, Mulund, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Worli and Mahim areas

Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday alleged that the land parcels in Mumbai are being looted through the Dharavi redevelopment project, reported the PTI.


Aaditya Thackeray said that the affected land parcels are spread across Dharavi, Mulund, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Worli and Mahim areas.


"Mumbai has been facing absolute injustice. Land and taxes are claimed by the Adani group. For example, Dharavi redevelopment project is looting land under the garb of redevelopment," Aaditya Thackeray alleged in a press conference, as per the PTI.


Aaditya Thackeray alleged MLAs of the BJP and Shiv Sena had falsely assured people ahead of assembly polls that project-affected people (PAPs) would not be rehabilitated in Kurla and Mahim.

According to Aaditya Thackeray, a Mother Dairy plot in Kurla will now be used for rehabilitating the PAPs from Dharavi. He alleged this land was given for the rehabilitation project at a rate ten times lower than the market price.

He said that the dumping ground in Deonar was also allotted to the Dharavi redevelopment project amid opposition by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Aaditya Thackeray alleged the state government had asked the BMC to spend money, conduct bio-mining on Deonar land, and hand it over for the Dharavi project.

Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday also visited the MMRDA.

He wrote on X that he took update regarding the upcoming projects including the Worli-Sewri connector and discussed the need to initiate the Nariman Point- Cuffe Parade Connector urgently to prevent a traffic build up at the south end of the Mumbai Coastal Road, likewise for the connector from Eastern Freeway to the Metro theatre. 

He further wrote that he has requested the MMRDA to delay in the demolition of the Elphinstone Flyover, delaying it from this February to April, so as to not cause inconvenience to thousands of students appearing for board exams and also asked for a time schedule on the Kaamgar Nagar Rehabilitation scheme and the Nullah covering slab. 

Aaditya stated that he has asked the MMRDA to speed up the hand over of the proposed short cut to Pandurang Budhkar Marg, that goes below the Worli- Shivdi Connector.

(with PTI inputs)

aaditya thackeray dharavi shiv sena mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

