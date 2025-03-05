NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Pawar condemned SP MLA Abu Azmi’s statement on Aurangzeb, questioning if it was made to benefit the BJP. Pawar criticised the remark as "useless" and demanded government action against individuals who insulted historical figures.

File Pic

Listen to this article Did Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb aim to aid BJP? Rohit Pawar questions intent x 00:00

Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday strongly criticised the remarks made by Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi regarding Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Pawar condemned Azmi’s statement, calling it "useless," and questioned whether it was intended to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to ANI, Pawar said, "It needs to be asked whether he made that statement to help the BJP... He made such a useless comment. It raises questions about whether he has the right to live in India. You are praising Aurangzeb... They are going to see 'Chhaava'. They took no action against Prashant Koratkar or Rahul Solapurkar, who made derogatory remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Raje, and Babasaheb Ambedkar. Despite having all the power, the government did not take any action against them. So, what right do they have to go and watch the film? I urge them to refrain from watching the film until Prashant Koratkar and Rahul Solapurkar are arrested."

Pawar further criticised the government's inaction against individuals like Prashant Koratkar and Rahul Solapurkar, who allegedly made offensive remarks about historical figures. He urged the authorities to take necessary steps before permitting those involved to view the film 'Chhaava'.

Responding to Azmi's justification that his statements on Aurangzeb were based on historical literature, Pawar remarked, "If you're claiming that you read about Aurangzeb in books, perhaps you've been reading the wrong books. What should we do about it? If some foreign author or someone with a different ideology has written something irrelevant, should we accept it as truth? If you are studying such books, then that is your choice. But whether that knowledge is accurate or not requires wisdom to judge."

The controversy erupted after SP MLA Abu Azmi, during an interaction with the media, stated that Aurangzeb was a good administrator. His statement sparked outrage, leading to strong reactions from political leaders and the public.

Following the backlash, Azmi clarified his stance, asserting that his remarks had been misrepresented. He stated, "My words have been twisted. I have only reiterated what historians and writers have recorded about Aurangzeb Rahmatullah Alaih. I have not made any derogatory remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj, or any other great personalities. However, if my statement has hurt anyone, I take back my words. This issue is being unnecessarily politicised. I believe that closing the budget session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly over this matter is ultimately detrimental to the people of Maharashtra."

(With inputs from ANI)