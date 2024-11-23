Breaking News
Did Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife beat cancer with just a diet, or is there more to the story?

Updated on: 23 November,2024 05:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anisha Shrivastava | anisha.shrivastava@mid-day.com

Experts and Tata Memorial Hospital reject Navjot Singh Sidhu’s claims that a strict diet cured his wife’s stage 4 cancer, stressing the importance of evidence-based treatments like surgery and chemotherapy

Former cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu recently claimed that a special diet helped his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, beat stage 4 cancer. However, experts, including those from Tata Memorial Hospital, have dismissed these claims as misleading and unscientific.


At a press conference, Sidhu shared his wife’s journey, explaining that she followed a strict diet that included lemon water, raw turmeric, apple cider vinegar, neem leaves, tulsi, and a mix of citrus fruits, vegetable juices, and nuts. He said she cut out sugar and carbs, which he believes "starved the cancer." He attributed her recovery, despite being given only a 3 per cent chance of survival, to these dietary changes.


Reacting to the viral video of Sidhu’s statement, Tata Memorial Hospital released a detailed clarification, urging people not to believe such unproven remedies. Their statement said, “Parts of the video imply that avoiding dairy and sugar, and consuming turmeric and neem, cured her cancer. These statements have no high-quality evidence to support them. While research is ongoing, there is no clinical data currently to recommend these as anti-cancer agents.”


They further emphasised that cancer treatment should not be delayed in favour of unproven remedies. Proven methods such as surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy remain the only effective ways to treat cancer. The hospital also highlighted that cancer is curable if detected early, urging patients to consult cancer specialists.

Experts in the field have backed Tata Memorial’s stance. Dr Cyric Abbey Philips, a prominent liver specialist, stated, “There is no evidence that any specific diet, herb, or Ayurvedic remedy can cure cancer. Doctors give cautious survival predictions to prepare patients, but they always strive to offer the best treatment possible.”

Dr Pramesh CS, director of Tata Memorial Hospital, also dismissed the claims, calling them “unscientific and baseless.” He clarified that Navjot Kaur’s recovery was due to evidence-based treatments like surgery and chemotherapy, not dietary changes.

Stage 4 cancer is a severe form of the disease, often with limited chances of recovery. While it is not always terminal, treatment focuses on controlling the disease rather than curing it. Experts have cautioned against promoting false hope through unverified methods, as it could lead patients to delay essential treatments. 

Sidhu’s claims have sparked controversy, but medical professionals continue to stress the importance of relying on evidence-based treatments to combat cancer effectively. 

 

