Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also strongly condemned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant's "imported maal" remark, stating that objectification of women, and outraging the modesty of women is not a small problem.

Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai/ PTI

Listen to this article 'Didn't intend to insult women,' Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai on Arvind Sawant's derogatory remark on Shaina NC x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai has defended party MP Arvind Sawant after his controversial "imported maal" statement on fellow leader Shaina NC, claiming that Sawant "had no intention of insulting women". The controversy occurred when Arvind Sawant, a Shiv Sena MP from the Uddhav Thackeray party, allegedly referred to Shaina NC as "imported maal," saying, "Look at her state. She had been with the BJP her entire life and had now switched to another party. 'Imported maal' does not work here; only the 'original maal' does," reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anil Desai told ANI that Sawant did not aim to disrespect women, saying, "He had no intention of insulting women. He immediately made it clear that he had no such intentions and he apologised for these things and he clarified everything."

"Some allegations have been made against me for the past few days. A complaint has been lodged against me in this regard. We will never insult women. An atmosphere is being created that I have insulted a woman, I have never done this in my life. One of my statements was interpreted differently. I apologize if my statement hurt anyone's feelings," he stated per the report.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant's remarks, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai says, "...He had no intention of insulting women. He immediately made it clear that he had no such intentions and he apologised for these things and he clarified everything." pic.twitter.com/ZVE7DNJnd3 — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2024

Reportedly, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC vehemently criticised the comment as objectification and an attack on women's respect. She stated that an FIR was lodged at Nagpada police station under Sections 79 and 356(2) for violating women's modesty. Shaina told ANI, "FIR has been registered in Nagpada police station under Sections 79 and 356(2) outraging the modesty of women. The Election Commission and Women Commission have also taken cognizance. This is a fight for the respect of women...Objectification of women, and outraging the Modesty of women is not a small problem. The truth will be in front of everyone in the video but this mindset and perverted mentality is visible."

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Assembly polls on Nov 20

The Maharashtra Elections 2024 will take place on November 20, with vote counting in all 288 constituencies slated for November 23.