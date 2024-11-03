Breaking News
Gopal Shetty meets BJP leaders, says 'will never leave the party'
Two injured after fire breaks out at 31-storey residential building in Goregaon
Uddhav Thackeray to start campaign on Nov 5 from Konkan and Vidarbha
Jayant Patil claims BJP used irrigation 'scam' to blackmail Ajit Pawar
Under established procedures action will be taken: MEA on Anmol Bishnoi case
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Didnt intend to insult women Sena UBT leader Anil Desai on Arvind Sawants derogatory remark on Shaina NC

'Didn't intend to insult women,' Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai on Arvind Sawant's derogatory remark on Shaina NC

Updated on: 03 November,2024 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also strongly condemned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant's "imported maal" remark, stating that objectification of women, and outraging the modesty of women is not a small problem.

'Didn't intend to insult women,' Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai on Arvind Sawant's derogatory remark on Shaina NC

Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai/ PTI

Listen to this article
'Didn't intend to insult women,' Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai on Arvind Sawant's derogatory remark on Shaina NC
x
00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai has defended party MP Arvind Sawant after his controversial "imported maal" statement on fellow leader Shaina NC, claiming that Sawant "had no intention of insulting women". The controversy occurred when Arvind Sawant, a Shiv Sena MP from the Uddhav Thackeray party, allegedly referred to Shaina NC as "imported maal," saying, "Look at her state. She had been with the BJP her entire life and had now switched to another party. 'Imported maal' does not work here; only the 'original maal' does," reported ANI. 


Anil Desai told ANI that Sawant did not aim to disrespect women, saying, "He had no intention of insulting women. He immediately made it clear that he had no such intentions and he apologised for these things and he clarified everything."


"Some allegations have been made against me for the past few days. A complaint has been lodged against me in this regard. We will never insult women. An atmosphere is being created that I have insulted a woman, I have never done this in my life. One of my statements was interpreted differently. I apologize if my statement hurt anyone's feelings," he stated per the report. 


Reportedly, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC vehemently criticised the comment as objectification and an attack on women's respect. She stated that an FIR was lodged at Nagpada police station under Sections 79 and 356(2) for violating women's modesty. Shaina told ANI, "FIR has been registered in Nagpada police station under Sections 79 and 356(2) outraging the modesty of women. The Election Commission and Women Commission have also taken cognizance. This is a fight for the respect of women...Objectification of women, and outraging the Modesty of women is not a small problem. The truth will be in front of everyone in the video but this mindset and perverted mentality is visible."

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Assembly polls on Nov 20

The Maharashtra Elections 2024 will take place on November 20, with vote counting in all 288 constituencies slated for November 23.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Shiv Sena shaina nc uddhav thackeray Eknath Shinde sexual crime mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK