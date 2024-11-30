The opposition party and leaders have raised questions over EVMs following the State assembly elections held earlier this month

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday alleged that there were irregularities in votes of Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) in Maharashtra Elections 2024, however they do not have proof for this claim, ANI reported.

"This has happened for the first time, the elections held in the country have made people very restless, there is disappointment among the people...Every day at 11:00 am, the opposition leaders raise questions in the Parliament. They put forward their point but their demands are not being accepted in the Parliament and this clearly means that Parliamentary democracy is not being followed properly. If it continues like this, then it is not right and for this, we will have to go among the people and make them aware," Sharad Pawar told ANI reporters.

"There is some difference in the votes of EVMs but at the moment I do not have any proof in this regard. Some people have demanded recounting. Whatever is possible in this matter will be done. Some people have applied for recounting. Let's see what happens in that but I do not have much hope from this," he added.

Claiming that the "integrity of the entire electoral process is being severely compromised," Congress on Friday attacked the Election Commission and vowed to launch a "national movement", ANI reported.

"The Congress Working Committee (CWC) believes the integrity of the entire electoral process is being severely compromised. Free and fair elections is a constitutional mandate that is being called into serious question by the partisan functioning of the Election Commission. Increasing sections of society are becoming frustrated and deeply apprehensive. The Congress will take up these public concerns as a national movement," the Congress said in a statement.

Notably, Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) saw a huge setback in the recent Maharashtra Elections held on November 20, as the party managed to secure only 16 seats out of the 288 assembly seats while its ally Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 seats and NCP (SP) won 10 seats, ANI reported.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious with 132 seats, while its allies Eknath Shine-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

