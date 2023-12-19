Breaking News
Maharashtra: Gang of 13 men loots valuables from workers at company in Thane
DRI nabs man suspected of smuggling drugs, seizes cocaine worth Rs 40 crore
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal
Gokhale bridge: Some trains to be affected due to construction of ROB, says WR
Thane run-over case: Bureaucrat's son, two others get bail day after arrest
Union government issues advisory amidst Covid-19 surge and detection of JN.1 variant
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Digital evidence A crucial pillar in Mumbais criminal cases

Digital evidence: A crucial pillar in Mumbai's criminal cases

Premium

Updated on: 19 December,2023 11:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

Law enforcement agencies in Mumbai have embraced technological advancements to strengthen their investigative capabilities. Digital evidence, encompassing data from computers, mobile devices, and online platforms, has become an indispensable asset in building watertight cases against perpetrators.

Digital evidence: A crucial pillar in Mumbai's criminal cases

Representative Image/ Pexels


A commonly shared sentiment among crime investigators is encapsulated in the phrases "every criminal leaves a trace" or "every criminal leaves a clue behind the crime." These expressions underscore the concept that, regardless of a criminal's level of caution, there is invariably some form of evidence or clue available that can aid in tracing their identity or unravelling the mystery of a crime.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime news mumbai police mumbai crime branch

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK