Digital evidence: A crucial pillar in Mumbai's criminal cases

Law enforcement agencies in Mumbai have embraced technological advancements to strengthen their investigative capabilities. Digital evidence, encompassing data from computers, mobile devices, and online platforms, has become an indispensable asset in building watertight cases against perpetrators.

Representative Image/ Pexels

A commonly shared sentiment among crime investigators is encapsulated in the phrases "every criminal leaves a trace" or "every criminal leaves a clue behind the crime." These expressions underscore the concept that, regardless of a criminal's level of caution, there is invariably some form of evidence or clue available that can aid in tracing their identity or unravelling the mystery of a crime.