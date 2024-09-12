The diplomats were warmly welcomed and honoured with special gifts. A traditional Maharashtrian feast was organised for the guests, CM Shinde said.

Diplomats from 22 countries attended the ceremony at CM Shinde's residence/ X

Listen to this article Diplomats from around the world attend Ganesh aarti at CM Shinde's residence x 00:00

On Wednesday, diplomats from various countries attended the Ganesh Aarti ceremony at the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Varsha Bungalow.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an ANI report, CM Shinde, in a post on social media, stated, "Today, ambassadors and foreign affairs officials from around the world visited Varsha Residence to pay their respects to Lord Ganesha and participate in the Aarti ceremony."

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Member of Parliament Dr Shrikant Shinde, Member of Parliament Milind Deora, former Member of Parliament Rahul Shewale, and officials from the Protocol Department.

Ganeshotsav 2024: Ambassadors from 22 countries attended aarti, says CM

Shinde revealed that ambassadors from 22 countries, including Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, USA, Yemen, South Korea, Chile, China, Mexico, Germany, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Bahrain, and Belarus, participated in the Aarti, the report stated.

Reportedly, the diplomats were warmly welcomed and honoured with special gifts. A traditional Maharashtrian feast was organised for the guests, CM Shinde said.

"A traditional Maharashtrian feast was organised specifically for these guests. The ambassadors from various countries enthusiastically enjoyed the Ganesh Festival and also savoured the steamed modaks, which are Lord Ganesha's favourite offerings," Shinde further wrote in his X (formerly Twitter) post.

Ganeshotsav 2024 commenced on September 7

Ganeshotsav is a 10-day festival which commenced on September 7 and will culminate on Ananta Chaturdashi. During the festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavvithi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped since he is seen as the god of new beginnings and overcomer of difficulties. Devotees in India and abroad honour Lord Ganesha's intellect and intelligence.

Homes and pandals are lavishly decorated, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and joyous chants. The streets come alive with colourful processions and ancient ceremonies as people make delectable offerings and visit the magnificently decorated pandals.