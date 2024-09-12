The Prime Minister prayed to Lord Ganesh to bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health, a statement said; the CJI, along with his wife Kalpana Das, welcomed the PM at his residence

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Ganeshotsav 2024: PM Modi attends Ganesh Puja at CJI Chandrachud's residence x 00:00

Amid ongoing Ganeshotsav 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the auspicious Ganesh Puja at the residence of Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud, on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister prayed to Lord Ganesh to bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health, a statement said.

The CJI, along with his wife Kalpana Das, welcomed the PM at his residence.

"Joined Ganesh Puja at the residence of CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud Ji. May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health," the PM also said in a post on X.

Joined Ganesh Puja at the residence of CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud Ji.



May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health. pic.twitter.com/dfWlR7elky — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2024

Ganeshotsav 2024, a 10-day festival, will continue until Anant Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Homes and pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals.

Over 38,000 idols immersed in Mumbai on 5th day of Ganesh festival

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday that more than 38,000 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganeshotsav 2024.

No untoward incident was reported anywhere during the immersion, the BMC said.

The 10-day festival began with the Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7.

According to the civic body, of the 38,717 idols immersed in the sea and artificial ponds in the city from Wednesday till 6 am on Thursday, 37,569 were from households and 1,095 belonged to sarvajanik mandals' (community groups).

As many as 53 'Hartalika' idols were also immersed on the fifth day of the festival, the BMC said.

Of the Ganesh idols immersed on the fifth day, 14880, including 14,555 household idols and 338 public idols, were put in artificial ponds, set up to avoid pollution of natural water bodies.

During the 10-day Ganeshotsav 2024, devotees usually bid farewell to idols of the elephant-headed God after one-and-a-half days, five days and seven days. The final immersion process is held on the last day (Anant Chaturdashi).