Disqualification hearing: Two Sena factions spar over Shinde's email address

Updated on: 02 December,2023 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Eknath Shinde. File pic

The two warring factions of the Shiv Sena on Friday sparred over the 'real' email address of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a hearing on the disqualification petitions filed against each other's MLAs before the state assembly Speaker.


The Shinde camp argued that the address on which an email was sent to him by then chief whip Sunil Prabhu in June 2022 -- when Shinde's revolt against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership rocked the party -- was not the one which he used for official communication.


"When an email address is for public, there is separate email address (for official purposes) because many people contact on it....This confusion on whether any email address exists or not is delaying justice," Thackeray camp lawyer Asim Sarode said.


Countering him, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, the lawyer of the Shinde-led Sena, said as per the Shiv Sena (UBT), the address to which Prabhu sent the email in question was mentioned in a booklet containing information about the MLAs.

"During that time (June 2022) there was a different email address in the booklet against Eknath Shinde's name," he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

