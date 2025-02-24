Divisional revenue commissionerate to be set up in Latur or Nanded: Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Chandrashekhar Bawankule said artificial intelligence will be integrated into revenue hearings to expedite long-pending cases, pointing out that nearly 12,000 cases remained unresolved in the Revenue department over the decade

Chandrashekhar Bawankule. File Pic

Maharashtra will soon have a divisional revenue commissionerate in either Latur or Nanded, a move aimed at strengthening administrative efficiency in the region, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

He said artificial intelligence will be integrated into revenue hearings to expedite long-pending cases, pointing out that nearly 12,000 cases remained unresolved in the Revenue department over the decade, reported PTI.

The government will establish 15 additional district collector offices and 65 additional tehsildar offices across Maharashtra to enhance administrative reach, he said at the state-level sports competition closing ceremony in Nanded.

He said this decision aligns with the government's commitment to improving governance.

"Over the last decade, nearly 12,000 cases have remained unresolved in the Revenue Department. Even if we conduct 100 hearings daily, it will not be enough to clear the backlog. AI is the need of the hour," Bawankule stated, reported PTI.

To encourage sports within the department, Bawankule announced an annual grant of Rs 1 crore for state-level revenue sports competitions, which will now be held every year.

"Suspension and salary increment matters should not reach the minister's desk. Officials must focus on efficiency, public coordination, office discipline, and transparency," he added.

Uddhav realised breaking ties with BJP was a blunder, says Bawankule

In January, state minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that the decision by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) to contest the upcoming civic polls in Maharashtra independently is a result of the party’s realisation that parting ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and aligning with the Congress in 2019 was a mistake.

Amid a blame game over the Maha Vikas Aghadi's defeat in the state assembly elections, key constituent Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) announced earlier in the day that it would fight the local elections solo.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut highlighted the lack of opportunities for workers within alliances and the need for organisational growth as key reasons for contesting independently, news agency PTI reported.

"The Shiv Sena (UBT) has realised its blunder of choosing the Congress over BJP and Devendra Fadnavis in 2019. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has realised that the Congress' ideology cannot take it forward," Bawankule said.

(With inputs from PTI)