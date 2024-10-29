On October 29 alone, the RTO registered around 652 new vehicles, including cars, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles, as per the RTO data

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Diwali 2024: Hundreds of new vehicles registered with Mumbai RTO, check details x 00:00

In a festive boost ahead of Diwali 2024, the Mumbai Regional Transport Office (RTO) data showed that hundreds of new four and two wheelers were registered on Tuesday, October 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trend is reflective of the festive season, during which many families opt to purchase new vehicles as part of their celebrations.

On October 29 alone, the RTO registered around 652 new vehicles, including cars, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles.

According to the RTO data, 115 vehicles were registered with the Borivali RTO, the Mumbai Central-93, Mumbai East-180, Mumbai West- 201 and an additional 63 vehicles were registered with the Mumbai West RTO.

The festive season is traditionally a peak time for vehicle sales in India, as many view the purchase of a new vehicle as auspicious during Diwali, symbolising prosperity and new beginnings.

Mumbai Fire Brigade issues safety guidelines for bursting crackers

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Fire Brigade on Tuesday appealed to citizens to be careful while bursting crackers during the Diwali festival and adhere to the 10 PM deadline, reported the PTI.

The Fire Brigade has issued an advisory urging citizens to celebrate the Diwali festival with safety and responsibility, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated.

A day before, the BMC had asked citizens to burst crackers till 10 PM and celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly manner by bursting less air and noise polluting crackers.

The Fire Brigade also emphasised the importance of adult supervision when children burst firecrackers.

"For any emergencies, citizens should contact fire and rescue services through emergency numbers 101 and 1916," the BMC stated, according to the PTI.

"Each year, Diwali brings joy to families across Mumbai with its lights and celebrations. However, careless handling of firecrackers can lead to unfortunate incidents, including fire hazards. We urge everyone to follow safety protocols so that this festive season can be celebrated without risk," the Fire Brigade said, as per the PTI.

The Fire Brigade asked people to wear cotton clothing to reduce the risk of burns, keep a bucket of water nearby to douse fire immediately and clean fire injuries with water, wear footwear while bursting crackers, and light crackers using sparklers or incense sticks, the release highlighted.

Additionally, Mumbai Fire Brigade advised to avoid bursting crackers inside buildings or their staircases, using open flames like lighters for lighting crackers, burst crackers away from trees, overhead wires, tall buildings, gas pipelines, and parking areas, and hiring certified technicians for setting up decorative lights and to avoid overloading electrical circuits.

(with PTI inputs)