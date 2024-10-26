Breaking News
Maharashtra: State mulls negative marks to wean students away from rote learning
Mumbai: Man wins Rs 1,940 refund from MTNL after six-month fight
Mumbai: Hawkers back at Dadar station
Mumbai: BMC to act against illegal fireworks shops in city
Baba Siddique murder: Fifteenth accused nabbed by Mumbai cops; Crime Branch targets Bishnoi network
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Diwali 2024 Will inflation affect gold buying during Dhanteras in Mumbai

Diwali 2024: Will inflation affect gold buying during Dhanteras in Mumbai?

Premium

Updated on: 26 October,2024 11:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

Top

This auspicious occasion, falling on November 1, 2024, traditionally sees families flocking to jewellery stores to invest in gold, silver, and other precious metals; However, with inflationary pressures still lingering in the Indian economy, many are left wondering: Will inflation affect gold buying during Dhantrayodashi in Mumbai?

Diwali 2024: Will inflation affect gold buying during Dhanteras in Mumbai?

Representational Image

Key Highlights

  1. The most anticipated days for gold or sliver purchases is Dhanteras
  2. This auspicious occasion traditionally sees families flocking to jewellery stores
  3. With Dhanteras fast approaching, gold and silver prices have soared to new highs

The most anticipated days for gold or sliver purchases during Diwali 2024 are the Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi. This auspicious occasion, falling on November 1, 2024, traditionally sees families flocking to jewellery stores to invest in gold, silver, and other precious metals. However, with inflationary pressures still lingering in the Indian economy, many are left wondering: Will inflation affect gold buying during Dhantrayodashi in Mumbai?

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

diwali Diwali 2024 mumbai mumbai news maharashtra Gold

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK