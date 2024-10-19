Breaking News
How Mumbaikars are planning to celebrate Diwali amid price rise and inflation

How Mumbaikars are planning to celebrate Diwali amid price rise and inflation

Updated on: 19 October,2024 11:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

However, with inflation on the rise and prices of essential goods and services skyrocketing, many Mumbaikars are reconsidering how to celebrate the festival of lights this year

Representational Image. Pic/Pixabay

Key Highlights

  1. Mumbaikars are determined to keep the festive spirit alive
  2. The spirit of Diwali remains undiminished
  3. Mumbaikars explore creative, meaningful ways to celebrate within budget constraints

Diwali 2024 is around the corner and despite the economic challenges of inflation and rising prices, Mumbaikars are determined to keep the festive spirit alive. However, with inflation on the rise and prices of essential goods and services skyrocketing, many Mumbaikars are reconsidering how to celebrate the festival of lights this year. While economic challenges cast a shadow, the spirit of Diwali remains undiminished, as residents across the city explore creative and meaningful ways to celebrate within budget constraints.

diwali mumbai maharashtra mumbai news news

