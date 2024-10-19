However, with inflation on the rise and prices of essential goods and services skyrocketing, many Mumbaikars are reconsidering how to celebrate the festival of lights this year

Representational Image. Pic/Pixabay

Diwali 2024 is around the corner and despite the economic challenges of inflation and rising prices, Mumbaikars are determined to keep the festive spirit alive. However, with inflation on the rise and prices of essential goods and services skyrocketing, many Mumbaikars are reconsidering how to celebrate the festival of lights this year. While economic challenges cast a shadow, the spirit of Diwali remains undiminished, as residents across the city explore creative and meaningful ways to celebrate within budget constraints.