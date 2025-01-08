A division bench of Justices RV Ghuge and Rajesh Patil was hearing a petition filed by a 27-year-old woman's father, seeking permission for medical termination of her 21-week pregnancy on the ground that she was of a mentally unsound mind and unmarried

Representational pic

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday questioned whether a woman with intellectual disability has the right to become a mother, while hearing a plea filed by the father of a 27-year-old unmarried woman, seeking the medical termination of her 21-week pregnancy, news agency PTI reported. The petitioner submitted that his daughter wanted to continue the pregnancy, but she was of unsound mind.

A division bench of Justices RV Ghuge and Rajesh Patil had last week directed that the woman be examined by a medical board at the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, the medical board submitted the report to the Bombay High Court, concluding that the woman is not mentally unsound or ill, but was diagnosed with borderline intellectual disability with an intelligence quotient (IQ) of 75 per cent, PTI reported.

The bench noted that the woman's parents did not make her go through any psychological counselling or treatment, but only kept her on medication since 2011.

The medical board's report said that there were no abnormalities or anomalies in the foetus and the woman was medically fit for continuation of the pregnancy, while adding that termination was also possible.

Additional government pleader Prachi Tatke submitted to the court that consent of the pregnant woman is of paramount importance in such matters.

'Nobody can be super intelligent... Everybody has different levels of intelligence'

The bench took note of the fact that the medical board report has clearly stated the woman is not mentally disabled or of an unsound mind.

"The observation [in the report] is that she has below average intelligence. Nobody can be super intelligent. We are all human beings and everybody has different levels of intelligence," the court said, adding "Just because she has below average intelligence, does she have no right to be a mother? If we say that persons with below average intelligence do not have the right to be parents, it would be against the law."

As per provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, a pregnancy beyond the 20-week gestation period is allowed in cases where the woman is mentally ill, it said.

"Borderline case cannot be said to be a mental disorder. She [the pregnant woman in the present case] has not been declared as mentally ill. It is only a borderline case of intellectual functioning," the bench said.

The advocate of the petitioner informed the Bombay High Court that the woman has now disclosed to her parents the identity of the man with whom she is in a relationship and who was responsible for the pregnancy, PTI reported.

The court then asked the woman's parents to meet the man and interact with him to see if he was willing to marry their daughter.

"As parents, take the initiative and talk to the man. They are both adults. It is not an offence," the court said.

The petitioner and his wife had adopted the woman when she was five months old, and must now do their duty as parents, it said and posted the matter for further hearing on January 13.

(With PTI inputs)