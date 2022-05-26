Does Mumbai have enough helmets?

Helmet sellers say there isn’t much stock from May-Oct because of the monsoon, and that women’s helmets are not easily available

A man rides with four kids, in Dadar. File pic/Ashish Raje

Nearly 15-20 per cent two-wheeler owners in the city would need to buy a helmet, as the rest mostly travel alone, according to people from the helmet business. However, the sellers said they don’t keep ample stock during the monsoon period.

People in the business said that the shops see very few customers from May to October, because of the monsoon. Therefore, shops don’t keep too much stock. However, following Wednesday’s circular, a rush for the purchase of helmets is very much expected. The demand in the market already increased on Wednesday, said businessmen.



Anagha Dhondye, a rider, lauds the decision

