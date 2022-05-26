Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: 8 executives of Motilal Oswal booked for outraging modesty of woman
Covid-19: TPR jumps to 3.2 per cent, active cases doubled in 10 days, says BMC
Mumbai: Shardashram school board accused of embezzlement
Mumbai: SRPF roped in to keep SGNP encroacher-free
Jammu and Kashmir: 3 LeT terrorists killed in Kupwara district
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Does Mumbai have enough helmets?

Does Mumbai have enough helmets?

Updated on: 26 May,2022 07:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Bambroliya |

Top

Helmet sellers say there isn’t much stock from May-Oct because of the monsoon, and that women’s helmets are not easily available

Does Mumbai have enough helmets?

A man rides with four kids, in Dadar. File pic/Ashish Raje


Nearly 15-20 per cent two-wheeler owners in the city would need to buy a helmet, as the rest mostly travel alone, according to people from the helmet business. However, the sellers said they don’t keep ample stock during the monsoon period.

People in the business said that the shops see very few customers from May to October, because of the monsoon. Therefore, shops don’t keep too much stock. However, following Wednesday’s circular, a rush for the purchase of helmets is very much expected. The demand in the market already increased on Wednesday, said businessmen. 




Anagha Dhondye, a rider, lauds the decision
Anagha Dhondye, a rider, lauds the decision


Show full article

mumbai police mumbai monsoon mumbai travel mumbai news mumbai mumbai traffic

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK