Illustration/Uday Mohite

Double dog attack in Mumbai: Powai woman gets 20 stitches to face

A 37-year-old woman scientist was attacked by two pet dogs—a Doberman and a pit bull—inside a Powai housing society on March 22. The vicious assault allegedly tore a chunk of muscle from her thigh and left her face ravaged. She suffered severe injuries, requiring 20 stitches to her face, and her nose had to be completely reconstructed. Speaking to mid-day, the woman recounted the horrifying ordeal, which lasted nearly five minutes. She has been advised bed rest for a faster recovery.

I was standing outside my building when a car stopped a few metres away in the society compound. Two dogs jumped out of the car. The owner was inside the car. The pit bull was leashed and held by a help, but I don’t recall if the Doberman was leashed," she said.

1 The woman is in her building compound as a car carrying a Doberman and a pit bull enters. Illustrations/Uday Mohite

The black pit bull suddenly charged at her. “I was stunned but tried to shoo him away. Instead, he started pawing at my leg,” she recalled.

Before she could react, the Doberman came running at her, knocking her to the ground. “Both dogs began tearing at my clothes while snarling. I was being mauled, but the driver, help, and the dog owner did nothing,” she said.

2 After the dogs are let out of the car, the pit bull, on spotting the woman, charges at her first. The Doberman follows

“One of them ripped my jeans and tore out a chunk of flesh, while the pit bull clamped its teeth on my nose and ripped it off. I was screaming for help, but none came to my rescue for nearly five minutes,” she added.

Eventually, some residents rushed to her aid and pulled the dogs away. “I was writhing in pain, drenched in blood,” she said. “A few neighbours took her to a hospital, where her nose was reconstructed,” said her husband, who is a retired defence personnel.

3 The pit bull tears a chunk from the woman’s thigh after ripping her jeans. She falls after the large Doberman puts his paws on her shoulders; (right) 4 As she lies on the ground, the pit bull rips off her nose, leaving her bleeding profusely; no one comes to her aid for nearly five minutes

“This was a life-threatening attack. For a second, I thought I wouldn’t survive,” said the woman, who continues to face difficulties post-surgery.

Dog owner blames woman

Instead of sympathising with her, the dog owner allegedly blamed her for the attack. “He claims I provoked the dogs by running, but I never moved. I stood still before they lunged at me,” she said. The dog owner lives in the same housing complex but in a different building.

Some residents rushed to her aid and pulled the dogs away. Representation pic/iStock

Advice to pet owners

The victim has urged pet owners to be responsible. “If you love your pets, control them. In public places, leash them. Your pets may be affectionate towards you, but they can attack others. If a child had been in my place, they wouldn’t have survived,” she said. She emphasised that such negligence puts others—especially children and elderly—at risk.

Legal action

The Powai police were informed, and officers visited Jalvayu Vihar CHS. They later recorded the woman’s statement at the hospital and registered an FIR against the dog owner, Divesh Virk, along with driver Atul Sawant and help Swati, under Section 291 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Senior Inspector Jitendra Sonawane of Powai Police Station said, “We have started the investigation. No arrests have been made so far. Notices have been issued for them to appear for questioning.”

March 22

Day of the incident

20

No. of stitches the woman required on her face