Activists say abandoning pet animals is not only illegal but dangerous, too

An activist tries to get the canine under control following the attack. Pic/Satej Shinde

A child was severely injured after an individual allegedly abandoned a pit bull dog at Mahim beach before disappearing. The situation could have taken a tragic turn had mid-day photojournalist Satej Shinde not been at the spot and intervened, sustaining minor injuries himself in the process. The canine is currently in the care of a local animal rescuer. Around 10.30 am, Shinde spotted a man in his late thirties at the beach with the canine on a leash. After a few minutes, it became apparent that the man had left it alone and was walking in the opposite direction.

ADVERTISEMENT



The pit bull, which was briefly tied to a boat at Mahim beach, following the attack. Pics/Satej Shinde

The photojournalist was then shocked to see the dog dashing towards a group of children playing on the beach. After causing a child, who was around seven to eight years old, to fall down, the pit bull moved towards a younger boy. As this chaos was unfolding, the man could still be seen a great distance away, seemingly recording everything on his phone.

Alarmed, Shinde rushed towards the child, using his leg to fend off the canine while still holding his camera and bags. A local, Ramesh, then came to Shinde’s rescue and grabbed the dog by the collar. Later, using a rope he tied the canine to a beached boat. Another resident, Mayur Davane, then informed the Mahim police, and they reached the spot. Shinde later went to the BMC-run Bhabha Hospital where he got an anti-rabies shot. Senior PI Vinayak Vetal of the Mahim police station, said, “No one had approached the police to register a complaint. But, cases of dog bites have been reported and we have informed the BMC.”

Abandonment issues

The phenomenon of pet abandonment has prompted animal welfare activists to advise people not to buy fancy pets without understanding that they are bound legally and ethically to provide them with all necessary care and requirements.



The man who allegedly abandoned the dog on Mahim beach on Wednesday morning

Advocate Pawan Satyaprakash Sharma, member, Committee to Monitor Animal Welfare Laws in Maharashtra, said, “Many pet owners do whatever is convenient for them. This is especially the case with imported dog breeds. As a result, the pet is subjected to cruelty. In many cases, especially with dogs, they end up becoming aggressive or falling sick. When pet owners fail, they end up abandoning such pets on the streets in forests or on beaches and highways.”

He said this was not only illegal but also dangerous for both people and animals. “We should not forget that a dog is considered man’s best friend. Therefore, all human-animal conflict that we see is a result of human error. The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying had issued a circular to all the states to ban some breeds considered to be aggressive and dangerous to human life. This is not a decision but an advisory which every state and Union Territory has to consider before taking the necessary decisions. This does not affect the existing pets that people have but advises to get them sterilised to prevent further breeding. Registration, sale and purchase needs to be strictly monitored and regulated to prevent unlawful activities as well as animal cruelty and ensure the overall welfare the society,” Sharma added.

PETA’s insights

According to PETA, 80 million dogs and cats are suffering on India’s streets. Animal shelters are overcrowded, and pit bulls and related breeds are the most commonly abandoned in India. Breeders do not warn unsuspecting buyers that this breed was developed in the UK through selective breeding to accentuate characteristics desirable for use in dog fights and attacks, resulting in aggression, abnormally strong jaws and muscular strength. In most places, they are typically only kept for dog fights, or as guard and attack dogs who live a miserable life at the end of a chain, kept by people attracted to their tough image, according to PETA.

They are typically trained and treated with violence and neglect, making them fearful and defensive. “This results in pit bulls often becoming an abandoned breed, ending up at shelters or with someone who uses them in dog fights. The best idea would be prevention, which is not purchasing a pit bull or any dog for that matter. PETA India recommends that families get their dogs sterilised to avoid more pit bulls being born.

Civic bodies take steps

Civic bodies across the country have taken steps regarding the keeping of dogs bred for aggression in people’s homes. The Kanpur Municipal Corporation prohibited the rearing of pit bulls and Rottweilers. Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has prohibited the breeding and keeping of pit bulls, Rottweilers, and Dogo Argentino breeds, and Panchkula Municipal Corporation has restrictions on keeping pit bulls and Rottweilers within city limits. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has banned keeping and breeding of American bulldog, American pit bull/pit bull terrier, bull terrier/Pakistani bull terrier, Cane Corso, Dogo Argentino and Rottweiler breeds,” PETA said.

First person account

I was at Mahim beach at 10.30 am hoping to capture an offbeat photo. I was taking pictures of labourers at work when I spotted the man and dog. I clicked pictures of both of them. They sat on the rocks, which was not an uncommon sight. But, I soon realised that the person had released the dog and was walking away.

Within minutes, I saw the dog running towards some kids, causing a boy to fall down and attacking a younger boy, who seemed about six years old. I rushed towards them and tried to push the dog away with my leg, getting minor injuries in the process. After the dog was tethered to a boat, I returned to the beach, to see police had arrived with activists — Satej Shinde

Do you know?

In March 2024, the central government issued a circular prohibiting foreign dog breeds, including pit bulls. It later withdrew the circular for revision. PETA India is calling on the Centre to see how the aim of the circular can be further strengthened to protect vulnerable dog breeds.

With inputs by Apoorva Agashe