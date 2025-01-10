A CNG tempo caught fire near Bapane Bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Thursday night. The driver’s quick action prevented a major disaster, but the lack of timely assistance mechanisms on the highway has raised safety concerns

File Pic

A CNG tempo suddenly caught fire on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway on Thursday night at around 9 PM, just ahead of the Bapane Bridge. The incident, which could have led to a major disaster, was mitigated by the driver's quick and decisive action.

Witnesses reported that the tempo driver steered the vehicle to the side of the highway upon noticing the fire. This timely maneuver ensured the safety of other vehicles on the busy road. However, despite his efforts, the tempo was completely gutted in the blaze.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the driver escaped unharmed. While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, the incident has brought to light a significant safety issue on the highway—the absence of an efficient mechanism to provide timely assistance during emergencies such as fire incidents.

The lack of fire-fighting facilities or immediate help in such situations raises questions about highway safety and preparedness.

