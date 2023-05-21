Drugs-on-cruise case: NCB's ex-zonal director Sameer Wankhede arrives at CBI office for questioning

Sameer Wankhede has been booked by the CBI for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the case

Sameer Wankhede/File Photo

On Sunday, the former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede reached the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) office for questioning in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case case related to Aryan Khan.

Sameer Wankhede has been booked by the CBI for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the case. Wankhede, who was questioned by the CBI on Saturday as well, left the CBI office after five hours of questioning.

According to the NCB sources Wankhede violated the conduct rules by producing conversations he had with actor Shah Rukh Khan over Aryan Khan's arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case.

"Sameer Wankhade giving chats in the court is against the conduct rules of NCB. How an investigating officer can have such chats with the family of the accused?" sources in the NCB told ANI.

Also read: Aryan Khan case: Sameer Wankhede's foreign visits, expensive watches under CBI scanner

"Sameer Wankhade did not inform his superiors about these chats then or placed them on record. Neither he told the vigilance team who were investigating his misconduct about these chats," sources added.

As per the sources, Wankhade did not provide the phone through which he was chatting with Shahrukh Khan. Wankhede also tried to scare a senior official of NCB when he took over the case.

According to the agency, the deal was closed for Rs 18 crore adding that assets to Wankhade were not proportionate to his known sources of income.

On Friday, Wankhede approached the Bombay High Court against the CBI's action against him in the alleged bribery case in the drugs-on-cruise case. The Bombay High Court will hear the matter on May 22.

The Bombay High Court has granted protection from arrest to Sameer Wankhede till May 22.

(with inputs from agency)