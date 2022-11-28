Drugs worth Rs 20 Lakhs seized, one arrested in Mumbai

MD drugs, commonly known as ecstasy, were recovered from the accused. Further investigation is underway regarding where he brought the drugs and to whom he was going to supply them

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A drug peddler was arrested and MD drugs worth Rs 20 Lakhs were seized from his possession from Dindoshi, Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The peddler has been sent to Police custody till December 1. Further investigation is underway, said Dindoshi Police.

Dindoshi police had received secret information that a peddler was coming to Santosh Nagar in the Goregaon area to sell drugs, after which the accused peddler was arrested by laying a trap.

MD drugs, commonly known as ecstasy, were recovered from the accused. Further investigation is underway regarding where he brought the drugs and to whom he was going to supply them.

Earlier in another incident, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recovered 8 kg of heroin worth Rs 40 crores in the international market at Mumbai airport and arrested two foreign nationals.

According to DRI Customs, at Mumbai Airport on Sunday, DRI officials took in custody two foreign nationals with drugs worth Rs 40 crores.

The team had received intelligence that two passengers were about to come to Mumbai to smuggle drugs, after which the officers laid a trap and interrogated the accused by taking them into custody. After this, the officers checked their luggage and found two packets of white powder each weighing 4 kg which was later found to be heroin.

